“Still Come On the Show Anyway”: Magic Johnson Once Hilariously Called Out Conan For Loving Larry Bird More Than Him

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were rivals to the very end of their NBA careers. Even in their retirement, the two legendary basketball stars go head-to-head to gain an advantage over the other in any area. In an interview with late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien, Johnson jokingly teased the famous media personality for his love of Bird.

In 2013, Magic made a guest appearance on O’Brien’s show. The comedian was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts. Therefore, he grew up watching the Celtics in the glory years led by Bird in the 1980s. Johnson remembered that fact while sitting across Conan on his live television show. He said,

“You have always told me that you like Larry Bird more than me. I still come on the show anyway.”

Johnson’s response to Conan received an eruption of laughter from the crowd. However, there was no underlying animosity in Magic’s comments. Although he and Bird are longtime rivals, they are also extremely close friends. Their respect for each other is quite high.

Magic and Brid competed against each other on the biggest stages of their career. The two faced off against each other in three NBA Finals during the 1980s. Bird came out victorious in their first Finals matchup in 1984. However, Magic won the following two matchups in 1985 and 1987.

Magic kept a respectful approach to Conan’s fandom, and joked with him about it, which was pretty on point for his fun-loving personality. But it didn’t take away the intense rivalry between the Lakers and the Celtics that he was part of in the ’80s.

Magic Johnson’s feelings toward the Celtics

Respect doesn’t always equate to a loving relationship. Matter of fact, in a competitive setting it’s the complete opposite. Magic revealed that the reason the rivalry between the Lakers and Celtics was so strong was due to the hatred both teams shared.

“I hated Larry [Bird] and every Celtic,” Magic revealed in a conversation with Paul Pierce on Fox Sports’ Speak. “I really don’t like you [Paul Pierce] but you my little brother. Now I love you because you’re out of that green & white.”

.@MagicJohnson breaks down why we no longer have rivalries in the NBA today "They don't hate each other. I hated Larry [Bird] and every Celtic. I really don't like you [Paul Pierce] but you my little brother. Now I love you because you're out of that green & white." 😂 pic.twitter.com/yJyum6dxGH — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) December 19, 2024

Johnson’s comments came in contrast to modern-day basketball and the lack of rivalries. Players and teams don’t have that same hatred for their opponents, which is why intense rivalries don’t exist in the NBA anymore. Until a few players adapt the mindset Magic carried, rivalries won’t live up to their historic past.