“Still Got the F***ing W!”: Kyrie Irving Dumbfounded After Winning Despite ’25 Turnovers’

Dec 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks committed a season-high 25 turnovers against the Memphis Grizzlies last night, but that didn’t stop them from winning the game at American Airlines Center. Impressed by his team’s fortitude, Kyrie Irving expressed his jubilation on his way to the locker room.

“I ain’t ever turned the ball over 25 times and still got the f***ing W, dawg! What the f*ck!” Irving said, as he somehow looked both pumped and surprised at the same time.

Though it is rare for a team to win with such an error-prone offense, the Toronto Raptors achieved the same feat earlier this season. They had 26 turnovers against Philadelphia on October 25th, but still managed to win the game 115-107. The Mavericks became only the second team to overcome such odds this year.

Irving contributed 4 turnovers to the Mavs’ total last night and had just 2 assists to go with it. He converted just 3 of his 14 field goal attempts, scoring 10 points while grabbing 6 rebounds. Despite the off night, the 32-year-old was happy to come away with the dub.

Thankfully, his teammates stepped up to help Dallas secure the West’s wild-card spot in the NBA Cup. Though Kyrie & Co. held a 60-57 lead going into the second half, Ja Morant led the Grizzlies to a dominant 38-22 third quarter.

Memphis would hold on to the lead through the fourth, forcing the Mavs to overturn an 8-point deficit in the final four minutes. It was PJ Washington and Spencer Dinwiddie who nailed some clutch three-pointers to take back the lead and ice the game. Dinwiddie, who is historically a streaky shooter, hit back-to-back bombs from long range to snap the Grizzlies’ six-game win streak.

Despite Luka Doncic’s absence over the past few weeks, Dallas now finds themselves on a winning streak as this game marks their fifth consecutive victory. It has been Irving who has stepped up in the Slovenian superstar’s absence, guiding the Mavs to a 5-1 record without Luka.

Doncic praised Irving’s contributions despite the off shooting night

This was the 25-year-old’s second game back from injury. He dropped 36 against the Trail Blazers on Sunday and followed it up with another dominant performance tonight.

With 37 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals and 1 block, Doncic helped the Mavericks secure a spot in the qualifying round of the in-season tournament. After the game, he was asked about Kyrie’s uncharacteristic struggles from the field and he wholeheartedly supported his teammate.

“Everybody here just looks [at] the shots. He did more things, you know. It’s not only about the shots. Sometimes they’re gonna fall, sometimes no. With Kyrie a lot of times, yes. But he did a lot of other stuff,” the five-time All-Star said in the post-game press conference.

This level of camaraderie is sure to bode well for Dallas. After suffering from an injury-laden roster over the past month, the Mavericks are slowly returning to full health. Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, Quentin Grimes and even Kyrie, all missed games due to an undisclosed illness last week. However, they were all back in the lineup for Jason Kidd’s side tonight.

The only player who still remains out is Naji Marshall.