"He Was An A**hole... A Jerk": When Michael Jordan's Teammates Gave the Most Confusing Description of His Airness

Michael Jordan was a different kind of player during his time in the NBA. Heck, the man didn’t become the greatest player to ever lace up by doing everything the same way everyone else did it. Still, despite knowing that fact, when you see the way he did everything, you have to wonder if this Stephen A Smith moment should have been pointed at him instead.

Jokes aside, Jordan was beyond intense, and we don’t just mean to his opponents. In fact, the man might have even been far worse to his teammates, than anyone that ever offended him. If you need proof, all you need to do is take a look at what his teammates had to say about him. And frankly, their words on him are beyond confusing.

Jud Buechler, Bill Wennington, and Will Purdue all decided to speak on Michael Jordan’s leadership style

As we hinted at before, Michael Jordan was no Stephen Curry to his teammates. In fact, the man would probably be better equated to a Draymond Green type to his teammates. In fact, the comparison only gets crazier when you consider this little incident from both players’ lives.

Draymond Green knocked the living shit out of Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/ZMgY0guXDD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 7, 2022

The thing is though, Jordan Poole has yet to come out and say he appreciated what Draymond Green did. Michael Jordan’s former teammates on the other hand well here is what they had to say.

Jud Buechler: “People were afraid of him. We were his teammates and we were afraid of him.” Will Purdue: “He crossed the line numerous times, but as time goes on and you think back about what he was actually trying to accomplish, you’re like ‘hey, he was a hell of a teammate.’” Bill Wennington: “He was pushing us all to be better because he wanted to win. And guess what? It worked.”

There is something to be said about Michael Jordan when his former teammates say that he was a jerk, but praise his leadership in the very same breath. At the end of the day, fans worldwide can call him a tyrant all they want.

However, the fact of the matter is, as his teammates said, it clearly worked. And as far as we know, getting 6 rings is not a feat many have been able to manage, despite long careers in the NBA.

What did Michael Jordan average during his time in the NBA?

In 1072 games played, Michael Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. Additionally, the man shot 49.7% from the field, 32.7% from three, and 83.5% from the charity stripe.