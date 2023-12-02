“That’s What Inspired Me”: Anthony Edwards Confesses Getting Inspired by Kevin Durant to Dedicate Shoes to His Grandmother and Mother

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently talked about Kevin Durant during an interview with Boardroom. Comparing his own attributes with those of KD, he claimed that there were quite a few similarities between them. Edwards also revealed that Durant had always been his favorite player which made playing against him a ‘crazy’ experience.

“We are basketball heads. I just love the way he works out. He don’t care about nothing, he just wanna hoop,” Edwards said, during the interview.

Subsequently, he went on to talk about his signature shoes, having recently released his first-ever shoe with Adidas, the AE1. The 22-year-old also talked about how apart from KD’s approach toward the game, he was also inspired by his habit of naming his signature shoes after family members.

Edwards talked about the recently released pink KD13 Aunt Pearls, that Durant named after his grandmother’s sister, Pearl.

“Crazy thing about it was, my first time seeing like somebody do a shoe, pertaining to someone in the family was KD. Aunt Pearl. When I saw him do that, I remember telling my brother, like, Imma make shoes for everybody that I love,” Edwards said, revealing that he wanted everyone in his family to have their own signature shoes.

The 22-year-old went on to claim that he was initially thinking about dedicating his first shoe to his mother, particularly because of Kevin Durant. “That’s what inspired me, to make shoes. My first shoe was going to be dedicated to my mother and my grandmother. I wouldn’t have even thought about that if it wasn’t for KD,” he said.

Edwards may have already established himself as one of the best young superstars in the league. However, the overall experience is still a dream come true for the player, as he is playing alongside veterans who he has always and continues to look up to.

Anthony Edwards tried to get Kevin Durant to wear his shoes

Edwards has been raving about Kevin Durant pretty much non-stop, recently. When asked if there was anyone in the NBA who he wanted to see wear his AE 1 shoes, Edwards responded with KD’s name.

“Who in the league I want to see wearing them? KD. Yeah, and he with Nike. I want to see him put on these one time,” he said, well aware of the how big a challenge it could prove to be.

Durant, who has been a Nike athlete since 2007, publicly refused the offer. The Suns superstar underlined his loyalty towards the Swoosh by claiming that he would not even put a big toe in an Adidas pair.