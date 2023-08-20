5 Months After Using His $110,000,000 Worth On Nashville SC, Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Trolls’ Lionel Messi With Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘SUI’

Lionel Messi made headlines with his move to the MLS. Having been handed a historic contract, Messi is currently playing for Inter Miami. His mere presence has put Major League Soccer on the map as his status as the GOAT is doing wonders for the league. Recently, his team took on the likes of Nashville SC. Prior to the game, months before his arrival, NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo dipped into his reported $110,000,000 net worth to buy a stake in Nashville. Attending the big game himself, the Greek Freak decided to troll Messi on Instagram by hitting the iconic “sui” celebration.

Having watched his father play professionally in Nigeria, Giannis has a special connection with the sport of soccer. As such, he decided to buy a minority stake in Nashville SC. Partnering up with his brothers Thanasis, Alex, and Kostas, the ‘Antetokounbros’ decided to expand their business portfolios, investing in the Tennessee-based franchise.

Giannis Antetokounmpo trolls Lionel Messi by hitting the “siu” prior to the Nashville SC-Inter Miami game

Popularized by Cristiano Ronaldo, the “sui” celebration has taken the world by storm. Performed across the world, players and fans alike are using the celebration outside the sport of soccer as well. Following the trend, Giannis Antetokounmpo recently hit the “sui” prior to Nashville SC’s biggest game of the season.

Inter Miami is without a doubt the biggest team in the MLS thanks to the presence of one Lionel Messi. Everyone wants to catch a glimpse of the GOAT and the same goes for the fans of Nashville SC. Clearly, the Greek Freak was trolling Messi, what with performing his rival’s celebration.

Unfortunately, it backfired as Nashville fell to Miami. Winning on penalties 9-10 in the Leagues Cup Final, Messi is now the most decorated player in football history. However, he should probably thank Giannis for egging him on with his hilarious ‘CR7’ impersonation.

Giannis has always been a big fan of soccer and has a talent for the sport as well. He can be seen regularly juggling a basketball or performing a rainbow flick during practice sessions. Showing off his flair for the game.

Giannis recently received a personalized jersey from Al-Hilal weeks after jokingly asking them to sign him

A few weeks before hitting the “siu” Giannis Antetokounmpo once again showcased his love for soccer. Tweeting out at Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, Giannis jokingly asked the club to sign him. He did so after the team offered a whopping $776,000,000 contract to Kylian Mbappe. But, the offer was promptly rejected.

Now, the club has officially welcomed the Greek Freak into the family, presenting him with a jersey just days after completing the blockbuster signing of Neymar.

With all the money that’s involved in sports and Saudi Arabia currently, it isn’t that surprising for Giannis to want to play there. Who knows? Perhaps he will once his legacy as an NBA legend is cemented.