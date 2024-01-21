“Stop Turning The B*tch Over”: Anthony Edwards Reflects On His Negligence With The Ball Following Loss To OKC

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards was miffed at himself following his team’s narrow 102-97 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which snapped their four-game winning streak. Despite leading his team in points and assists, he took responsibility for the defeat.

During the post-game press conference, Edwards was asked about the team’s turnover issues, and he responded:

“I got to look in the mirror. Because it’s me who generates most of the turnovers. You got to look in the mirror. I’m gonna figure out a way to stop turning the b*tch over, I promise.”

Edwards added that he’s meticulously studying game film to understand why he’s turning the ball over.

The Timberwolves have the second-best record in the NBA behind the Boston Celtics and have been fabulous since the start of the season. However, turnovers have very much been their Achilles heel. They are averaging 15.4 turnovers per game, the third-worst mark in the league. Only the 22-22 Utah Jazz (16.1) and the 4-38 Detroit Pistons (15.8) average more turnovers.

Edwards leads the team in turnovers with 3.42 per game. He ranks seventh in the league in turnovers per game, and no other shooting guard averages more. He also recorded five turnovers in the Timberwolves’ loss to the Thunder. In comparison, OKC’s 11 players only recorded a combined eight turnovers.

Despite his turnover issues, Edwards had the chance to tie the game with three free throws late in the fourth quarter after getting fouled beyond the arc. He missed the first two, leaving him no choice but to throw the third off the backboard to give his teammates a chance to grab the rebound and attempt a three-pointer. However, they couldn’t, as the Thunder secured the rebound and the win.

Edwards is only in his fourth season in the NBA but has already assumed a leadership role on a championship-caliber team. Being his team’s top scorer and top assist provider in a game is not good enough for him. He wants to ensure he’s making the right plays, shooting well, and not turning the ball over and hurting his team. Edwards’ maturity so early in his career is beyond commendable, and clearly a class apart from his draftmates in LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Haliburton.

Anthony Edwards always looks in the mirror first

Anthony Edwards is always the first to own up to his mistakes. After a 128-125 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in January 2022, the young guard, who scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, took responsibility for the loss. During the post-game press conference, he claimed his scoring only eight points in the first three quarters cost his team the win. He said,

“I blame myself [for the loss]. I just wasn’t playing at all. It would be different if I was taking shots. I wasn’t taking shots, I wasn’t being aggressive, I wasn’t making plays. I wasn’t doing anything. I was just out there.”

Edwards’ elite mentality and stellar performances are why he’s revered as the next massive NBA star. Kevin Garnett wants the Timberwolves guard in the MVP conversation, and reigning MVP Joel Embiid is taking inspiration from him. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith also compared him to the greatest guards in NBA history. During Friday’s episode of First Take, Smith said,

“Right now when I see Anthony Edwards, I see in the making, Vince Carter, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan. You know how I hate cold weather. I’ll fly to Minnesota to see that brother. He is box office. Anthony Edwards, you hear what I’m saying to y’all, he is special.”

Edwards is a special player. He’s the first to point out the flaws in his game and take responsibility for his team’s losses. The Timberwolves are having an incredible season, but there’s a flaw in their play style. Edwards has already identified it, acknowledged it’s a problem, and is working on it. That’s what leadership sounds and looks like.