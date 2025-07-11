“Oh My God”: ‘Scandal’ Actress Bellamy Young Tells Her Side of the Iconic First Meeting With Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade may be one of the biggest stars in NBA history, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t get just as starstruck. Wade is a big fan of television, including the hit ABC drama, Scandal. He even once met one of the show’s stars, Mellie Grant actress, Bellamy Young and later revealed what the encounter was like on the Jenna & Friends show. This time around, Young shared her side of the story.

Wade’s first encounter with Young came at a Hollywood event in 2013. The Miami Heat star was present there with his wife, Gabrielle Union. The night had been a bit long for Wade, who was ready to go home. His entire demeanor changed once he saw Young standing across the room.

Impulsively, Wade shouted, “Mellie!” That was completely out of character for the three-time NBA champion. But he was so excited to have met the star of one of his favorite shows. “I just screamed it. I didn’t even know that was in me,” Wade said on Jenna & Friends on July 8.

As happy as Wade was to meet Young, the Scandal star revealed she was just as ecstatic two days later.

“You made my whole month,” Young said. “I can’t believe it’s still in your consciousness. It makes me so happy.”

That event was one of Young’s first fancy events. She saw celebrities she looked up to all throughout the night. She couldn’t believe that someone she admired in Wade and Union viewed her in that same light.

At the moment, Wade, Union and Young couldn’t pass up the opportunity to snap a picture. Wade didn’t know the picture existed since he couldn’t find it for all these years. However, Young made sure she got her hands on it by any means possible.

“I have had that picture. I searched that picture down. I’ve had it for years and years and years,” Young said.

This time around, notably, she didn’t want Wade to leave empty-handed after this encounter. She brought a customized t-shirt that says “Mellie Grant #1 Fan.” The front of the shirt had a picture of Young taken from one of her scenes in Scandal.

Scandal may have concluded in 2018, but Wade’s love for Young has yet to fade away. Wade continues to support her in all her future endeavors, while she does the same for him.