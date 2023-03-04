“Strange A** Women Snatch Your Clothes Off!”: Charles Barkley Recalls Shocking Experience on SNL and Warns Travis Kelce

Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Charles Barkley is presented with a plate of doughnuts during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley is no stranger to the media spotlight. He has been around the NBA’s brightest stars for decades and naturally has attracted a fair share of media attention. He has hosted shows like Saturday Night Live numerous times and knows exactly what it feels like to do that. And spoiler alert, it is not as fun as you think!

When speaking to Ernie Johnson about the intricacies of hosting shows, he didn’t hold back or wax lyrical. In fact, it was quite the opposite. Most of us think it must be an honor to host a show like SNL, however, Barkley didn’t say anything about that part.

We think it is self-explanatory; instead, Chuck wanted to point out the areas where the glamour of the show fades. Charles had a few words as the two talked about hosting shows a listener asked for advice he would give to Travis Kelce.

“Strange A** Women Snatch Your Clothes Off!”: Charles Barkley warns Travis Kelce to put on his ‘drawers’

Charles Barkley talks about hosting SNL and why it was one of the greatest experiences of his life and in the same statement, he tells Travis to wear drawers.

Hey @tkelce, a little advice from the Chuckster: Make sure you wear “drawers” tomorrow night 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NGKKNycAKC — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 4, 2023

“you have 2 minutes to get dressed. So they take you behind this wall and 4 random, strange a** women snatch your clothes off!”, Charles says. Then, Ernie interjects by saying Charles doesn’t wear drawers and Barkley says, “that one week I had to buy drawers“.

He talks about the hurried experience of costume changes and why SNL in particular demands a lot because of the nature of the show.

Travis has been sent his warning, let’s hope he follows through.

Chuck once hosted SNL, with special guests, Nirvana!

Well, for the uninitiated, the trope for SNL is that the host is also part of the comedy show. They are in almost all the skits and can even bring special guests.

At the end of it, they bring on a special guest for a live musical performance. And while many have the chance to bring on superstars, perhaps Barkley’s was more unique.

He had the special opportunity to invite Nirvana on stage, with Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl. And at the time, Charles happened to be bigger than Nirvana.

Nirvana and Charles Barkley’s SNL promo rehearsal, 1993 pic.twitter.com/IPIkWmM2oj — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) January 29, 2021



