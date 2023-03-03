“My Knee Buckled And I Knew It Was Over”: Charles Barkley Nearly Had His NBA Career End After A Horrific Leg Injury

Oct 30, 2014; Cleveland, OH, USA; Former NBA player and current television personality Charles Barkley walks off the court after watching the New York Knicks defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 95-90 at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley is one of the greatest players in NBA history. A Hall of Famer, Barkley was known for his strength, rebounding, and ability in the paint. All skills that served him well in his 16 seasons in the league. However, as with every athlete, injury can prove to be a mortal enemy.

This was the case for Sir Charles back in 1999. While playing for the Houston Rockets, the forward suffered a horrific injury. One that was enough for him to know that his NBA career was over.

Charles Barkley knew his career was over when he saw his kneecap bulging through his leg

In the world of sports, injuries are commonplace, and more often than not can change the life of an athlete. Luckily, sports medicine and technology have reached a stage where athletes can continue to perform at a high level in spite of the same.

However, back in 1999, Charles Barkley did not have the wonders of modern medicine and technology at his disposal. As such, when he ruptured his quadriceps tendon in his left knee while playing against the Philadelphia 76ers, his career in the NBA came to an end.

It was heartbreaking for Chuck, who cried on the phone to his wife shortly after going down with the injury. But, when he saw his kneecap bulging through his leg, the then 37-year-old knew that it was time to hang up his sneakers.

“I knew it was over when I saw it. I knew it was over when it first happened. The way my kneecap was bulging through my leg, I said, ‘Well, it’s been fun.’ I knew immediately it was over.”

It truly was a tragedy. Barkley was an exceptional player who wowed fans around the world for 16 years. But, when one door closes another one opens, and Sir Charles continues to connect with the fans through his work as an NBA analyst.

Besides. his final NBA basket actually came during an April game against the Vancouver Grizzlies when he would check into the game in the second quarter, get an offensive rebound and an and-one, before checking out immediately. He wanted to leave the NBA on his own accord and did so valiantly.

Sir Charles continued his career in basketball as an analyst on TNT’s Inside the NBA

Charles Barkley’s retirement was a sad day for many basketball fans. However, despite walking away from the court, the Round Mound of Rebound did not walk away from basketball. After all, he landed a job on TNT’s Inside the NBA as soon as he retired, where he is now an analyst.

Having joined the crew in 2000, Charles is now going on 23 years with the team. Given his new $200 million contract, he will probably go for another 23 more, and no one is complaining.

