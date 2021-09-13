“Suck my d**k”: When Kyrie Irving was fined $25,000 for his NSFW comments to a heckling Philly fan

Back in 2017, Kyrie Irving was fined $25,000 for his NSFW comments directed towards a Philly fan who heckled “Where’s LeBron?” to the then-Boston Celtics superstar.

However, this one time after a Boston-Philadelphia match, Kyrie decided to throw at an NSFW to a heckler. On 20th October 2017 at halftime, Kai was on his way to the locker room. And while he was in the tunnel, a fan decided to heckle the guard by saying “Kyrie, where’s LeBron?”

Kyrie had a simple rather bizarre reply:

“Suck my d**k”

Here, have a look at it!

Kyrie Irving did apologise for his comment but revealed he didn’t have any regrets for it

Later, the 2016 NBA Champ was asked about his verbal altercation with the Sixers fan. This is what Irving had to say when he was asked if he regretted his comment or not:

“Hell no,” said Irving. ” [The fan was] man enough to record it on video, then that’s all him. I’m glad he got his [social media] name out there and then, kinda, 5 seconds of fame and it going viral — that’s the social media platform we live on. I take full responsibility what I said and excuse (to) the kids at home and you move on.”

Later Irving added: “At the end of the day, we’re human. It’s in heat of the moment and frustrations arise. We were at halftime, we were down by 4, in an environment, a season-opener in Philly. Being with a young team like we have here and staying composed, handling that before we go in the locker room and addressing what we have to do in the locker room and going out and handling business and getting the W, that’s really the only thing that matters to me.

“It’s up to the league at this point. But, like I said, I’m going to take full responsibility for what I said. I don’t have any regrets for it.”

Sadly for Kyrie, the clip which went viral reached the league officials who then slapped the Celtics All-Star with an enormous $25,000 fine. This is what the NBA’s official release said:

“Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $25,000 for using inappropriate language when responding to a fan, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

“The incident occurred at halftime of the Celtics’ 102-92 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, Oct. 20 at [Philly’s] Wells Fargo Center.”

Back then Kai earned $19 million a year. Why would he have any regrets shutting up a heckling fan when it only cost him 0.13% of his salary?!