Sue Bird Discusses Jayson Tatum’s DNP to Explain the Competition Within USA Basketball

Jayson Tatum’s absence from Team USA’s lineup in the Paris Olympics’ opening fixture against Serbia raised eyebrows across the globe. While many fans criticized head coach Steve Kerr for benching the Boston Celtics star, Sue Bird shared a different perspective. The 43-year-old WNBA star recently referenced this situation to point to the fierce competition level in the nation’s basketball scene, sparking debates everywhere.

Advertisement

On the 7PM In Brooklyn podcast, she discussed how even the top basketball players often fell in the pecking order while representing Team USA. Historically, they found themselves as one of many options within the squad because of the roster depth. JT unfortunately became the latest addition to this list. However, Bird still pointed out the perceived injustice against Tatum.

“What I do understand is you can get caught as like, on the depth chart… You are top in the NBA, WNBA or whatever it is, while also you look at the depth chart, you’re fourth in your position in a blink in USA basketball. So that can happen to anybody… But I think what will be hard for Jayson [Tatum] is going from being like a major contributor in Tokyo to then not playing in the first game”.

Given the current dynamics of the Team USA roster, Bird’s words held weight. After all, Tatum was competing for a starting spot against team leader LeBron James, veteran Kevin Durant, and dynamic Anthony Davis. Even though the worthiness of the latter remained arguable, the same could not be said about The King and KD.

At the same time, Kerr’s guard-centric strategy made it challenging for Tatum to find a place in the lineup. Instead of a traditional two-guard system, the head coach opted for a trio of guards against Serbia, fielding Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, and Jrue Holiday. Their complementary skills played a crucial role in the team’s 110-84 victory, further diminishing Tatum’s chances of breaking into the team.

While these factors justified Tatum’s DNP status in the opening game, they still overshadowed his past contributions to Team USA. After all, the 5x All-Star unhesitantly stepped up to represent the nation in the 2020 Summer Games when many star players opted out. As a starter, he was integral in securing the gold medal, averaging 15.2 points per game and shooting 49.3% from the field.

Despite this, Kerr sidelined Tatum to benefit the team’s strategy. However, the head coach soon corrected this in the following game against South Sudan. He handed JT his deserving starting spot. Also, in the subsequent matchup against Puerto Rico, the 2024 NBA champion came off the bench to showcase his skills.

It seems all parties have moved past that moment. However, the basketball community would still be eager to see more of Tatum in the lineup, especially given his standout performances in the recent NBA Finals.