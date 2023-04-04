Is Andrew Wiggins Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Warriors Release Injury Report for 2022 NBA All-Star

Feb 13, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts after scoring against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wiggins is the man of the moment. After missing out on over 21 games, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for the Golden State Warriors forward. But will he return vs the Oklahoma City Thunder?

With the season reaching a climactic end before the playoffs, the seeding will be crucial in how the teams progress through the Western Conference.

The Warriors are ahead of the Lakers and Pelicans by a mere half a game. And they are tied with the Clippers. All three teams hold the tiebreaker over GSW. Steph Curry and co. will need all the help they can get.

And just recently, Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news surrounding his return. It looks as though Wiggins is fit, but will he return tonight?

Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight vs the Oklahoma City Thunder? Golden State Warriors Release injury report ahead of the home game

As per the latest injury report, Andrew Wiggins is still listed as OUT. However, that report is only preliminary. It seems as though he will be a last-minute decision tonight.

LATEST WARRIORS INJURY REPORT FOR TOMORROW’S GAME:

Andre Iguodala – out, left wrist surgery

Ryan Rollins – out, right foot surgery

Andrew Wiggins – out, personal reasons#DubNation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) April 4, 2023

Andrew Wiggins won’t play tomorrow for the Warriors. He’s still out for a family matter. Wiggins could play either Friday in Sacramento or Sunday in Portland before either the play-in tournament or playoffs begin — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 4, 2023

Watch out for the 2022 NBA All-Star to make his return very soon. Aside from Wiggins, only Andre Iguodala remains out.

Reporter Kerith Burke has provided a timeline that updates every hour. You can click here to stay updated on Wiggins’ return.