Sydel Curry-Lee Posts ‘Rare’ Childhood Photo of Stephen Curry and Seth Curry for ‘Adorable’ Siblings Day Post

March 23, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Sydel Curry (far left) takes a selfie with Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (second from left), Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (second from right), and Warriors guard Stephen Curry (far right) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Sydel Curry-Lee, younger sister of Seth and Stephen Curry recently took to Instagram to celebrate Siblings Day. Having a little fun with her celebration of the occasion, she posted a rather funky childhood picture of her and her brothers sitting stylishly on a staircase, prompting a little reaction from her Golden State Warriors superstar brother in the comments section.

Advertisement

Sydel put up the post with the caption, “Postedddd! Happy Siblings day brothers [heart emoticon]”. As mentioned prior, this post prompted a reaction from Stephen Curry, who commented “Ayyyye” on the post to demonstrate his joy at seeing the ancient picture of him alongside his siblings.

Advertisement

While Curry’s comment was nice, there was a fan comment that was arguably even better. Presumably being a fan of the Curry family, ‘roach_the_king’ posted the following comment on Sydel’s IG post.

“This is a ill R&B cover album lol [fire emoticon]”

It is very hard to disagree with the fan’s opinion on this one, especially considering just how fitting it is. The aesthetics of the photo from the time, along with the then-kids’ expressions as they face right into a camera very much make it album cover-worthy. Who knows? If someone from the Curry family one day goes into music, this picture could still get its chance in that role. However, until then, the NBA community can only hope.

Coming back to the siblings, it is clear that the three have always been very close to each other. Despite their separation from each other in recent times, Dell and Sonya Curry deserve all the credit in the world for bringing their kids up to be so understanding and loving of one another.

With all three of them having been this way their whole lives, this aspect of them is highly unlikely to change anytime soon. So, fans can likely expect more heartwarming Curry content in the future.