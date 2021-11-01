Basketball

“Take Michael Jordan who was battered and bruised and was f*c*ed up running around, off the screens, through the paint and put him in the rules today”: Vince Carter describes how MJ would have fared in today’s NBA

"Take Michael Jordan who was battered and bruised and was f*c*ed up running around, off the screens, through the paint and put him in the rules today": Vince Carter describes how MJ would have fared in today's NBA
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"I think that’s a possibility"– F1 can name 'Sprint champion' amidst the plans to revamp Sprint Races format in 2022
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Take Michael Jordan who was battered and bruised and was f*c*ed up running around, off the screens, through the paint and put him in the rules today": Vince Carter describes how MJ would have fared in today's NBA
“Take Michael Jordan who was battered and bruised and was f*c*ed up running around, off the screens, through the paint and put him in the rules today”: Vince Carter describes how MJ would have fared in today’s NBA

Michael Jordan could have played basketball in era and would still be considered the greatest…