“Kobe Bryant is Always Talking About Stephen Curry”: Jordan Clarkson Revealed How The Black Mamba Instructed Him to Study GSW MVP’s Off-ball Movements

Even though Kobe Bryant was one of the fiercest competitors in the history of the game, the Black Mamba didn’t shy away from studying and acquiring different attributes from his opponents.

During the dying years of Kobe’s career, the league saw the rise of three-point shooters thanks to Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors star is hugely responsible for the revolution of the offense in the modern NBA. While several enthusiasts, analysts, and opponents study Chef Curry’s accurate shooting, Bryant urged his teammate to study the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter’s off-ball movements.

“Kobe Bryant always harping on me, talking about Stephen Curry”: Jordan Clarkson

Kobe loved to pass on his knowledge to his younger teammates as he turned elder. During his final year with the Los Angeles Lakers, several youngsters such as D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle, and Larry Nance Jr. among others got a chance to learn from the 18-time All-Star.

During one point of the season, Clarkson revealed how Kobe kept raving about Curry’s off-ball games. Further, the 5-time NBA champ instructed JC to study Steph’s movement without the rock.

“[Kobe’s] been stressing to me being able to play off the ball, move without the ball,” Clarkson once told Bleacher Report in 2016. “He’s always harping on me, talking about Steph Curry. We all see him for his flashy dribbles and stuff like that, but the dude is always moving, and that’s why he gets open shots.”

The Filipino-American shooting guard stated how he started playing his best basketball after taking Kobe’s advice.

“I feel like that’s when I started playing my best basketball,” he finished.

Jordan Clarkson is performing his career-best this 2022-23 season

Of course, Clarkson had a solid 15.5/4/2.4 that season. However, today, the 6-foot-4 guard has been playing some sensational basketball for the Jazz organization.

After averaging 18.4 points and winning the 6MOTY honors in the 2020-21 season, Jordan put up 16/3.5/2.5 the next year.

However, this season, JC has become a full-time starter and is playing the best basketball of his 9-year career. Recording a career-high 18.6 points and 4.6 assists, the combo guard is a huge reason behind Utah’s unexpectedly great start to the 2022-23 season.

