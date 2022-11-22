“You’ve Got a Better Chance of Catching Bin Laden”: Kevin Garnett Once Audaciously Responded to Lakers Ball Boy’s Plea

There were only a few players in the NBA who were as intimidating as Kevin Garnett. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics legend did not have a calm switch in him.

As soon as he came into the league, he made that much pretty clear when he tried trash-talking the then 5x NBA Champ Michael Jordan, having just come out of high school in 1997.

But what was even crazier was his reaction toward a ball boy in LA. The 6ft 11’ Big man, who was a smart basketball player, could not think enough before making a terrorist reference in front of a kid. That too the one responsible for the biggest Read on to know the full story.

Kevin Garnett once referenced Osama bin Laden while talking trash to a kid

As absurd as it might sound, only a few basketball fans will be surprised by what Garnett told a ball boy after a game in Los Angeles against Celtics’ arch-rivals, the Lakers.

Putting up an 18-point, 13-rebound performance in a win on the road could not make the Big Ticket happy enough to give an autograph to a ball boy in LA.

According to ESPN’s J.A. Adande and Yahoo’s Marc J. Spears, Garnett told the ball boy, “You’ve got a better chance of catching Bin Laden.”

As dark as that statement is, you have got to admit it is funny remembering the rivalry between the Celtics and the Lakers.

Kids must know better than to ask for an autograph from an anyway hot-headed man who had just gotten a seemingly deep cut on his head, regardless if his team came out as winners or losers. Right? KG must think they should.

How Big was the Big Ticket’s mouth?

As unstoppable as he was on the court, Garnett’s tongue seemed even more dominating than his game. Bigger or smaller, better or worse, legend or not, every NBA player got a mouthful from the 15x All-Star.

Anybody who played with or against the 4x rebounding champ knows how tough it was to snatch the ball away from him, as well as to talk smack to the man.

