''Take that s*it off the windows'': When Charles Barkley told Chicago Bulls fans to stop celebrating after he delayed Michael Jordan from winning his third NBA Championship

In 1993, the Chicago Bulls were closing in on their third ring. However, Charles Barkley had other plans and took Game 5 away from them!

Charles Barkley was one of the most dominant superstars in NBA history. Drafted in 1984, Barkley was a part of a stacked class including Michael Jordan, John Stockton, and Hakeem Olajuwon.

In his career, Chuck played for three teams, namely the 76ers, the Suns, and the Rockets. His most successful spell came in Phoenix, where he was named league MVP in 1993.

So dominant a force was he, that the NBA had to implement the five-second back-to-basket rule, just to stop The Round Mound of Rebound from backing his way to the basket!

For all his achievements, there was one thing that eluded Chuckster in his illustrious career, an NBA Championship. Although he came close when he faced Michael Jordan in 1993.

Charles Barkley silenced Chicago Bulls fans in 1993, delaying MJ’s inevitable third championship victory

In 1993, Sir Charles had the chance to win his first championship when he found himself in the NBA Finals against the Chicago Bulls. It was here that he faced his good friend Michael Jordan.

Unfortunately, Barkley and the Suns would lose in six games but came close to losing it in five. However, Chuck had something else to say taking the fight to the Bulls, whose fans were a bit too overconfident.

Well, the 1993 MVP shut them up, forcing the business owners of Chicago to remove the boards from their windows. Seeing that there were fears of vandalism if the Bulls won.

He may have got the last laugh in Game 5, but MJ would get him back in Phoenix, winning his third ring. It certainly was one of the greatest one-liners of all time though.