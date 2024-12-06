“Take Young Talent and Get Them to Buy In”: Kevin Garnett Praises Ime Udoka for Rockets’ Incredible Start to the Season

One of the biggest surprises of the 2024-25 NBA season is the success of the Houston Rockets. They’ve taken the strides made to close out last season to catapult into a top-two seed in the treacherous Western Conference. NBA legends, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, attribute the majority of the team’s success outside of the players. They praise Rockets head coach, Ime Udoka, for getting this team to buy in.

The two former Celtics teammates took to the recent TICKET & THE TRUTH episode to discuss Houston’s blast off into contention. Garnett especially hyped up the significance of what Udoka has been able to do with this team. He said,

“[Udoka] should be considered [for Coach of the Year]. He’s showing you that he knows how to take young talent and get them to buy in.

Before Udoka’s arrival, Houston was a dumpster fire in the post-James Harden era. The team lacked organization and discipline. The Rockets failed to win 25 games in the three seasons preceding Ime’s hiring. He quickly altered the team’s ethos as they pushed to a 41-win season.

Historically, the team’s offensive game strategy was predictable. Opposing teams expected Jalen Green to be the primary focus point, but that is no longer the case. They may not have a bona fide star, but they compensate by working by committee.

Houston has a 15-8 record, but no player averages more than 20 points each game. However, seven of its players average more than ten points per game. It’s anyone’s game on any given night. As a result, it adds unpredictability to their offense.

In addition to Udoka’s impact on the roster, Garnett and Pierce gave immense praise to Fred VanVleet for assisting in instilling the team’s newfound culture. “[VanVleet] is hard-nosed,” said Garnett. “He’s great for the locker room, especially when you got young boys.”

Not only has Fred played an important role in the team’s development, but so have Jeff Green and Dillon Brooks. The Rockets are one of four Western Conference clubs to reach the NBA Cup’s knockout phase. They’ll undoubtedly try to capitalize on their impressive postseason run with a good performance in the mid-season tournament.

The Rockets’ great start to the season

Houston’s start to the season is unlike other competitive teams. They’ve gone against the norm of attempting a plethora of three-pointers. Instead, they’ve found their recipe for success.

The Rockets have attempted 62% of their field goals this season from two-point range. However, they take advantage of their youth. They are the third-best team in fastbreak points, averaging 17.9 points per game.

In addition to their unique attacking strategy, Houston is the league’s second-best defensive squad. Their offense comes from their defense, which provides them with fastbreak opportunities. The combination of the two is one of the primary reasons the Rockets are such a dangerous team.

If Houston can maintain this play, nobody will want to face them in a seven-game series in April.