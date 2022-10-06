Taking a Leaf Out of Michael Jordan’s $15 Million Expense, Stephen Curry Spends $54,000 to Avoid Golf Courses

GSW superstar Stephen Curry, who is a golf aficionado like Michael Jordan, spent $54000 on a virtual golf course.

Stephen Curry is as gifted as it gets. In his own right, he is one of the best to ever play. But like Michael Jordan, Steph is not only a basketball guy.

He absolutely loves golf. In fact, he is pretty great at it. The 6’2 guard enjoys playing in tournaments and has regularly competed over the years. Many pros believe that if Curry worked on his short shot game, and increased his reps, he could likely go pro.

For someone who loves golf so much, working on his swing is a necessity. And honestly, going to a course and practicing around others when you are a superstar must get tiring.

So Curry took an impressive step to avoid going to golf courses all the time.

Also read: “Last year was the Oreos, this year it’s Skittles baby!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Has a New Snack Habit!

Stephen Curry set up a $54,000 virtual golf course in his house

In 2018, Steph bought the latest golf technology available. He also partnered with the company. The machine in question is a Full Swing Pro which costs north of $54000.

Curry: “While I play professional basketball full-time, I have a true passion for golf and Full Swing’s incredible technology will allow me to pursue my love for the game year-round. Full Swing’s product accuracy and reliability provides an unparalleled golf and entertainment experience and will be a great addition to my house to enjoy during the offseason.”

Perhaps this is exactly what Stephen Curry needs to take his game to the next level. To be fair, Steph is already better than Michael Jordan at golf.

Jordan reportedly has a handicap of 1.3 while Steph’s handicap is zero. Last year, Curry made a sensational shot from 97 yards that proved just how good he is.

But it’s safe to assume that both of these guys share a lot of mutual love for the sport. As a matter of fact, MJ’s method to avoid going to other golf courses was even costlier than Steph’s.

Michael Jordan spent $15 million on a golf course

Michael is not a patient man. He loves to do things at his own pace. And if things don’t run the way he likes, Michael usually finds a way to correct it.

As a golfer, he got fed up with waiting for people to let him pass. So he did anyone with $2.2 billion net worth would. Jordan built his own golf course worth a whopping $15 million.

Also read: Bronny James and Bryce James in the NBA Would Mark LeBron James’ Success Over Michael Jordan as a Basketball Dad