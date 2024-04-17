Taking on Sixers for 7th Seed, Heat Get Encouraging Update about Tyler Herro

The Miami Heat are going to visit the Philadelphia 76ers tonight for the 7th-seed battle in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers and the Heat met four times during the Regular Season and their season series finished at 2-2. Heat’s high-scoring guard Tyler Herro appeared in two of those games, putting up 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6 assists per game. The 24-year-old has appeared in 42 out of 82 games this season because of knee and foot injuries. However, his recent addition to the Heat’s injury report will relieve Miami fans.

Advertisement

Considering the past injury concerns for the versatile guard, Heat fans have been worried about his availability in the play-in tournament. As per the Heat’s latest injury report, Tyler Herro is ‘Available’ for tonight’s game at Wells Fargo Center despite his right foot medial tendinitis. However, guards Josh Richardson and Terry Rozier are ‘Out’ for the contest. On the other hand, Duncan Robinson is ‘Probable’ and Kevin Love is ‘Available’ for the 76ers game.

In other words, the Heat can expect the trio of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro on the floor. However, they won’t it easy in Philly with Joel Embiid back on the team for the 76ers. The Heat will have another opportunity to qualify for the playoffs even if they lose tonight’s game. But if they qualify as the eight seed by winning against the winner of the Bulls vs Hawks game, they will be matched up against the mighty Boston Celtics in the first round.

Can Heat pierce the 76ers’ home fortress?

Owing to his persistent knee problems, Joel Embiid played in just 39 games and appeared in just one contest against Jimmy Butler and Co. this season. In the sole game against the Heat on April 3, Embiid captured 29 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. He was held to 11/25 shooting largely because of the pesky defense of Bam Adebayo. However, Maxey’s 37 points helped the 76ers seal a 109-105 win. All things considered, the 76ers would love to have their leading scorer who is listed as ‘Questionable’ for the affair.

A lot is at stake as the winner of the contest will seal the seventh spot in the East and will face the second-seeded New York Knicks in the First Round. Meanwhile, the loser will face the winner of the Chicago Bulls-Atlanta Hawks elimination game.

The Heat lost their 7th seeded Play-in game during the 2023 postseason. However, they won the do-or-die battle for the eighth seed and then upset the Bucks in the first round. They’d then also defeat the Knicks and the Celtics to make it to the NBA Finals.