Tyler Herro Injury Report: Will Heat Guard Return to Action Against the Jazz?

Feb 23, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts to a missed three point basket attempt against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, the Miami Heat will look to bounce back from their loss to the Denver Nuggets, when they host the Utah Jazz at Kaseya Center. The Heat had won seven of their previous eight games (which included a five-game win streak) before a Michael Porter Jr.-inspired Nuggets ended their winning streak. The result could’ve been different if Miami had not been missing their guard Tyler Herro.



The sharpshooting guard has missed the Heat’s last three games after suffering a non-contact injury against the New Orleans Pelicans on February 23rd. While trying to dribble the ball up the court, Herro tried a crossover, but his planted foot skidded on the floor and he hit the ground.

The 24-year-old left the game and had an MRI scan showing no bone or ligament damage. He was officially diagnosed with a hyperextended right knee. After missing Herro for the last three games, the Heat have received some good news about their young guard.

Herro’s status has been updated to “questionable” for the game against the Utah Jazz. He is expected to suit up and make his return to the court. With the regular season entering its fourth quarter, Herro’s availability will be a massive boost for the Heat, who are looking to return to winning ways after Thursday’s loss to the Nuggets.

Tyler Herro’s sensational season

The Heat have been inconsistent this season. Before their recent run of seven wins in nine games, they were under .500. Despite the team’s form, guard Tyler Herro has rarely failed to deliver a top-notch performance. This season, he’s averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc.

Herro’s form hasn’t been a concern for the Heat. However, his availability has been a source of frustration for the franchise. He started the year on fire, averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and five assists in seven games. However, he suffered an ankle sprain against the Memphis Grizzlies, that sidelined him for 18 games.

He returned from injury, continued his stellar form, and missed only two of the Heat’s next 30 games before hurting his knee against the Pelicans. Herro’s ankle sprain cost him an All-Star berth. The Heat also struggled without their star guard, and are now left with no choice but to push hard in the regular season’s final quarter to finish in the top six in the East and avoid the play-in. The Heat are a terrific team with Herro and his return to the lineup should provide a massive boost to them.