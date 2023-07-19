Talking About His $200 McDonald’s Tip, Shaquille O’Neal Disclosed Why He Never Cuts the Line in Fast Food Joints: “When They Pay, That’s How I Get Paid”

Due to his efforts in the NBA and savvy business ventures outside of it, Shaquille O’Neal is a rich man with a net worth of $400 million. However, despite having all the power in the world, Shaq is a gentle giant. He routinely performs acts of generosity toward complete strangers, and always makes sure to treat everyone equally. As the Lakers legend has explained countless times, this comes from the values he lives by. Recently, Shaq explained how these same morals compel him to put a $200 tip every time he goes to McDonald’s, and reject any kind of preferential treatment by cutting lines.

Among many other investments Shaq has in the food industry, his fast-food company, ‘Big Chicken’, surely is his biggest. The brand already has several outlets all across the country. However, while it’s easy to do it, the big man doesn’t cut lines in his own restaurant as well.

Shaquille O’Neal explains why he gives $200 tips at McDonald’s and never cuts the line

Shaquille O’Neal does not hold back when it comes to giving back to the community, even at fast food joints like McDonald’s. And the reason he does it is because he believes that average people ‘make the world go around’, not celebrities and entertainers like him. Shaq could be seen explaining his moral policies in fast food joints in this YouTube clip posted by Incomeparent.

“When I go to McDonald’s and order food for me and my fat friends, and the kids bring it, I’ll give them a $200 tip. I’m not about to go in there and cook it and do it. You’re doing that for me? Appreciate you, big homie. Thank you.”

“When I go to a restaurant with my boys, they’re amazed I don’t skip the line. ‘Hey man, go to the front!’ No, man! I’m not skipping that lady! I can’t do it. I know I’m Shaq, and I can eat free, I just can’t do it. Because remember, these people right here make this world go around, not me. But it is my job to entertain them. And when they pay, that’s how I get paid,” he added.

Shaq made it clear that he never skips the line even though he can easily do it. In addition, he likes to help out people in need by whatever means he can.

It can be hard to be self-aware to this extent when you have four NBA titles. It truly is a testament to Shaq’s morals that he follows such idealism, and treats everyone in the world as his equal because of it.

Shaq once gave a waiter whatever tip they wanted

Shaquille O’Neal takes pride in giving back in all the ways he can think of. And as he once mentioned on the Jimmy Kimmel show, tipping is a significant part of Shaq’s daily charitable activities.

As he explained, Shaq would ask the waiter to get him his food as soon as possible if they wanted a big tip. Then when he finishes and gets ready to leave, he usually asks the waiter for their preferred amount.

