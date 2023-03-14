Ja Morant Rehab: The Latest Update on Memphis Grizzlies Superstar 

Mar 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring a basket during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant, the man of the hour for all the wrong reasons is churning news once again. This time, it is a good piece of news. The high-flying point guard is set to take up counseling for his misdemeanors. Ja Morant Rehab has officially begun.

A superstar-level player who signed a deal upwards of $200 million was risking his entire life. And thanks to the intervention of the Memphis Grizzlies organization and the NBA, he will be undergoing rehab.

The Ja Morant Rehab situation, however, is a little like dancing on a knife’s edge. There is no exact timeline for return nor are there details available on the sort of approach this move is taking.

Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon on Memphis star Ja Morant entering counseling program in Florida: https://t.co/LfDcRwdAkS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 14, 2023

The Ja Morant Rehab status means he is out indefinitely

The 2-time all-star is all set to take up rehabilitation in a secure location. As per Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim McMahon of ESPN, Morant has already begun therapy.

The point guard will be out of action until his status changes. He has begun the process in Florida as per the latest reports.

The Memphis Grizzlies PR team also had this statement from Taylor Jenkins.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s timetable to return: “There’s still things going on at the league level that we’re in communication with. Ja’s fully engaged in this process and ready for whatever comes next after these 2 games.” (via @espn_macmahon) pic.twitter.com/5cLzYJEHlR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 13, 2023

One thing is clear, Ja won’t be back until after the next 2 games.

Ja Morant’s case highlights a bigger issue

Everyone in the NBA wants to look tough but instead of dishing it out on the floor or leaving it all out there, there is a clear case of bad behavior. Morant’s actions can be seen as immature and childish, he is just 22 after all.

However, there is a distinct lack of safeguards and the conversation to help players out is virtually non-existent. The NBA needs to take better care of younger players.

A situation like this could have been avoided. And the next time anything of this sort happens, it will be taken care of rather quickly.

