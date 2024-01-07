“Tears Come From My Eyes”: Rookie Michael Jordan was Pissed Off Beyond Measure When Bulls Coach Threw Away the Game

As a rookie, Michael Jordan had everyone awestruck by his prodigious skills and talents in playing basketball. He was captivating the crowd every game night with his performance and filling the Chicago Stadium with record numbers in attendance. However, in the second-last game of his rookie season, MJ was severely disappointed after the Bulls coach purposefully made his team lose that game for a favorable playoff spot.

Jordan was benched in that game right after the first quarter, wherein he had contributed nineteen points for the team. However, the breakout rookie found it surprising to be sitting on the bench longer than usual. This affair was a bitter lesson for Jordan, who found the Bulls were trying to finish with a poorer record to tip off the 1984-85 season. That way, the franchise could get a more favorable matchup in the playoffs.

A GQ article in 1989 discussed Jordan’s anguish and disgust towards former coach Kevin Loughery, who had cost the Bulls a game for a mere playoff spot. Speaking to GQ on this incident, Jordan said,

“I got so pissed off. That’s when I first found out that basketball was a business. I just knew it. Man, I was so pissed off, tears came from my eyes I was so pissed off!”

Jordan added that the fans were also disgusted with this move from the Bulls’ coaching side. Of course, Jordan tearing up meant that every game meant the world to him, and losing a game despite having every means to help a win seemed like a total waste. Kevin Loughery was soon replaced by Phil Jackson, who took the Bulls to two three-peat championships during his tenure.

The Bulls had tried tanking the 1985-86 season as well since Jordan was out due to injury

Michael Jordan, unfortunately, broke his foot in his second season in the league, missing 64 games for the Bulls’ 1985-86 campaign. Though the Bulls made the playoffs with a 30-52 record, they became the fifth-worst team at that time to qualify for the playoffs in NBA history.

Jordan was itching to get back onto the floor. However, despite being fit enough to play upon return, Jerry Krause restricted him during the season. He was only allowed 14 minutes per game, given he was told there was a 10% chance of his career getting derailed if he overexerted himself.

If the Bulls did not make the playoffs, they would have found favorable picks for the next NBA draft. However, despite Jordan’s minutes being restricted, the Bulls still made it to the playoffs. The Bulls lost in the first round of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics. However, the legend that we know Jordan as of today was born during those three games of this playoff series.