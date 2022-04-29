“76ers are going to get swept by Miami Heat”: Drake talks trash to Joel Embiid following blowout Raptors loss in Game 6

Joel Embiid and Drake talk trash to one another after the Sixers best the Raptors and the latter tells Embiid the 76ers are getting swept by the Heat.

The Philadelphia 76ers were cruising against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of this series. They were up 3-0 with a myriad of factors in play. Everything from Joel Embiid finding the open man through doubles, the Raps mistakenly guarding James Harden tighter than Tyrese Maxey, and injuries to Toronto all led to an 0-3 hole.

However, Nick Nurse being one of the best coaches in the league at Playoff adjustments, noticed that Harden doesn’t need to be guarded like he’s an MVP candidate. Maxey has been their second best player all series long and so he was shut down for a majority of their possessions and the Raptors took two games off the Sixers.

Going into Game 6, it seemed as though the odds were stacked against Joel Embiid and his 76ers. With Doc Rivers coaching and him having blown a multitude of significant leads in the postseason, NBA fans were clamoring for a Raptors win.

Instead, Philly blew out the Raps by 35 points.

Joel Embiid and Drake get into it after the buzzer sounds.

Drake has been in the NBA scene for nearly a decade now. He grew a reputation for being a bandwagon fan, rooting for LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and his hometown Toronto team all throughout his time as an NBA fan. He even poked fun at this while hosting the first annual NBA Awards.

However, or the past couple of years, the Raptors have been Drake’s team through and through. He’s their global ambassador after all. So, when it felt as though they could actually best Joel Embiid and company, he got fired up.

Of course, forcing a Game 7 after going down 0-3 in a series has only been down 4 times, with the last time having been done 19 years ago. Unfortunately for Toronto, they couldn’t be the fifth team in NBA history to do so as an incredibly lackluster 3rd quarter led to their downfall.

Following their game, Drake approached Joel Embiid in the tunnel and told him that they were going to get swept by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semis.

Embiid had himself a night tonight as he dropped 33 points on 18 shots and grabbed 10 boards in the process.