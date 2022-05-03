Basketball

“So all 3 were fake?”: Draymond Green hilariously claps back at a Twitter user questioning the legitimacy of his three championships

"So all 3 were fake?": Draymond Green hilariously claps back at a Twitter user questioning the legitimacy of his three championships
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"We don't need slim AD, we need him to not miss more than 30 games a season": NBA Twitter reacts to sleek Anthony Davis sighting amidst all the noise around the future of the Lakers
Next Article
"Crossover of Yuki Tsunoda and Katie Taylor was not one I was expecting"- AlphaTauri star pays a visit to Madison Square Garden to watch Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano
NBA Latest Post
"So all 3 were fake?": Draymond Green hilariously claps back at a Twitter user questioning the legitimacy of his three championships
“So all 3 were fake?”: Draymond Green hilariously claps back at a Twitter user questioning the legitimacy of his three championships

Warriors point forward Draymond Green has a hilarious reply for a Twitter user trying to…