“So all 3 were fake?”: Draymond Green hilariously claps back at a Twitter user questioning the legitimacy of his three championships

Warriors point forward Draymond Green has a hilarious reply for a Twitter user trying to troll his three-time champion status.

One of the few NBA players to speak his mind, Draymond Green doesn’t mince his words, calling a spade a spade. Nevertheless, his outspoken nature has also landed him in trouble on quite a few occasions, but that hasn’t stopped Dray from being himself.

It’s no secret that the Warriors superstar has a sense of humor which was recently on full display during an interaction with a fan on Twitter. GSW has gained global popularity over the past decade, revolutionizing the game of basketball, especially with their 3-ball.

However, the period from 2016-18 had the Dubs reign over the league, courtesy of superstar Kevin Durant joining a squad already boasting the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala. Thus giving rise to one of the greatest super teams in NBA history.

In what many believed, KD joining the Warriors was outright unfair, considering they were a 73-9 team without the Slim Reaper. Thus with the league’s powers shifting to the Bay Area, the Warriors would be the recipient of a lot of hate.

Draymond Green responds to a fan asking him to win a real ring.

There is no denying hadn’t Durant left the Warriors, they would go on to win multiple championships. Nonetheless, Steve Kerr and his men had the championship DNA even before the arrival of KD, beating the Cavaliers in the 2015 NBA Finals and almost beating them again the following year.

The Warriors always had their core intact, with the front office doing a job par excellence, drafting Curry, Thompson, and Green. Though they had a two-season lull post-Durant leaving, the Warriors are back and gunning for a championship this season.

However, the Internet troll never stops, with people still questioning the legitimacy of GSW’s rings.

So all 3 were fake? 😂😂 https://t.co/Jq0kcQdhG5 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 3, 2022

While many state injuries and the super team as the basis on which the Dubs lucked out, the bottom line is they have won the most no of championships in the last decade.

Those who question the legitimacy of GSW’s last three championships should also take into account Green’s Game Five suspension in the 2016 Finals, followed by Durant and Thompson’s catastrophic injuries in the 2019 Finals.

If the Warriors manage to win the chip this season, not only will they silence their naysayers but also sow the seed for the second chapter of their dynasty.