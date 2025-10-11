“Technically There Is”: Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr Admits to Uncertainty Regarding Steve Kerr’s Future With the Team

The Golden State Warriors have made plenty of headlines this offseason over Jonathan Kuminga’s contract situation, but he’s hardly the only big name with an uncertain future. Head coach Steve Kerr is entering the final year of his deal and has yet to sign an extension. For some reason, that story has completely flown under the radar.

It might come as a surprise to many that Kerr hasn’t put pen to paper yet. After all, he’s been instrumental in building the Warriors dynasty. Since 2015, he’s led the Dubs to six NBA Finals appearances and won four of them.

Still, the business side of the NBA is never simple. No one’s truly untouchable, and the fact that Kerr hasn’t guided Steph Curry and company on a deep playoff run in recent years hasn’t gone unnoticed by General Manager Mike Dunleavy.

When Dunleavy was asked about Kerr’s future during a recent interview, the former player didn’t beat around the bush. He admitted that while Kerr has been a vital pulse of Golden State‘s history over the last decade, there is a small bit of uncertainty that he returns.

“I mean, I guess technically there is,” said Dunleavy to 95.7 The Game. “I wouldn’t really classify as that. This isn’t like a regular situation with a head coach where he’s in the last year of his deal and it’s maybe a lame duck situation.”

There’s no cause for panic yet, as far as Warriors fans are concerned. Dunleavy hinted that, at the end of the day, Kerr has earned the right to decide his future himself.

“We know what it is with Steve. He’s been here a long time. He’s been an amazing part of this franchise, and as far as I’m concerned, can stay as long as he wants. We are going to give him the grace of the season and to get through it, or to get through some of it.”

That tracks. Kerr has been around the NBA for a very long time. Maybe he’s looking for a role that takes him off the grind of constant travel and keeps him in one place for a change. There’s also a chance he could step into an analyst role, given how insightful and articulate he is.

Dunleavy also mentioned that Curry will play a part in this too. “It’s hard to see Steve moving on or to see Steph finishing his career without Steve on the sidelines. I think it’ll all work out but we’re not going to jump into anything. We’re going to go on Steve’s terms. Right now I think he kind of wants to take it and see how the season goes. No problem on our end.”

For now, it feels like the Warriors are just letting things breathe. Kerr’s earned that kind of respect after everything he’s done for the franchise. Whether he decides to re-up or move on to a new chapter, it’s clear Golden State isn’t in any rush to push him out the door.

Maybe this season will bring some clarity, but either way, Kerr’s legacy in the Bay is already cemented. He doesn’t need a new contract to prove that.