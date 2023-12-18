Who Is Anthony Edwards’ Girlfriend? Get to Know Jeanine Robel

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been in the news recently for his strong showing this season for his team. However, he also made headlines after he confirmed his relationship with Instagram model Jeanine Robel. One of the most highly-rated upcoming stars in the league, ANT’s relationship status has obviously generated some buzz among fans.

The 22-year-old has been dating Robel for at least 10 months, first confirming the relationship after a Timberwolves game against the Houston Rockets in January of this year. Edwards had scored 44 points in a 113-104 victory and ended up dedicating his performance to his then-new partner’s approaching birthday.

While Robel generally prefers to stay out of the media spotlight, the 29-year-old has a commanding Instagram presence and has previously dated a popular rapper as well.

Who is Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend Jeanine Robel?

Jeanine Rebel is an Instagram influencer and model and currently has 107k followers on her official account. Born on Jan. 24, 1994, Edwards was referring to what was Robel’s 29th birthday when he dedicated his 44-point performance to his partner. The couple appears to have only gotten stronger since they met.

While the two have been together for at least 10 months, it is not clear when they actually met for the first time. Edwards has in recent weeks talked about his partner’s growing influence in his life. He even recently claimed that his business manager tends to get a hold of his girlfriend each time he seems to be unavailable.

Robel has previously been in a relationship with rapper Chief Keef, and the two have a son named Krue. She still shares a friendly relationship with the rapper who is regularly featured on Krue’s Instagram account, as per ClutchPoints.

Edwards has in recent months posted about Robel a number of times. After signing his big-money extension with the franchise, ANT posted on Instagram discouraging other women from approaching. The player claimed that Jeanine Robel was the only woman for him, and said that he was a little ‘green’ for her because she was still new to the table.

Jeanine Robel is currently pregnant with ANT’s baby

Around three days ago, Robel shared some big news with respect to Anthony Edwards on her IG. Revealing that she was pregnant with his baby, she posted several pictures of her posing with her baby bump announcing the news to the world.

This included a picture of the baby’s Ultrasound as well, leading to a range of congratulations. Among the people who reacted to the news was Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend, Jordyn Woods.

Robel and Woods were known to have hung out towards the start of the season, and seem to be going in the same vein as KAT and ANT themselves. The two have emerged as their team’s most obvious stars this season, which has helped the Timberwolves to the top of the Western Conference.