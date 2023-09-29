Shannon Sharpe Likens Damian Lillard-Giannis Antetokounmpo Duo to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce While Disagreeing on the Pairing With Ochocinco

Damian Lillard is officially a Milwaukee Buck. The Portland star has decided to take his talents to Milwaukee, where he will team up with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Reacting to the trade on his podcast Club Shay Shay, NFL Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe hilariously compared the pairing to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Sharpe even disagreed with his guest Chad Johnson, who believed that the star duo of Gainnis and Dame haven’t shown anything yet and that it’s all hype.

Just like the NBA duo, Swift and Kelce are superstars in their own right, who decided to pair up, which resulted in an internet meltdown over the news. The pop star and the NFL tight end are rumored to be seeing each other, but Taylor has called the relationship between the two of them ‘ complicated’.

Shannon Sharpe compares Dame-Giannis to Travis-Kelce

Chad Johnson and Sharpe, on Club Shay Shay, decided to air their opinions on the Damian Lillard trade. Giving his hilarious take on the situation, Shannon said,

“You saw Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together?. How do they look together “. How can they not be good together? You have Taylor Swift and you have Travis Kelce. How can it be anything but perfection“.

Ochocinco, who was having none of Shannon’s Milwaukee bucks hype train, shut the comparisons down. Chad decided to stick by the Heat as his favorite in the East. Chad even backed his claim, spouting speculation, “I haven’t seen Giannis and godd**n Dame play together yet. I know what they can do together. But I haven’t seen it yet in person. It’s good on paper”. Johnson was pretty accurate with his observations.

Giannis and Dame make for a deadly duo. They can most probably pick and roll most teams to death. If they even do manage to switch and defend accurately, Gainnis can just kick the ball out to Dame, who is lights out from anywhere from half-court. The duo of Giannis and Dame might be the best one-two punch since Kobe and Shaq.

Giannis sends ‘championship text’ to Damian Lillard

Giannis and Dame are one of the few players, who have always been vocal about their Championship aspirations since they set foot in the NBA. Now that the duo got the superstar pairing they wanted, it’s time to go out and dominate the wide-open Eastern Conference.

Gainnis on receiving confirmation about the trade, sent Dame a welcome message, which read, “Let’s get this f**king Champion“. The Bucks, since the trade announcement, have risen to become the favorites to win it all next season.