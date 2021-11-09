Basketball

“Stephen Curry really recorded a double-double with 50 points!”: Warriors MVP breaks numerous records with his jaw-dropping performance against the Hawks

“Stephen Curry really recorded a double-double with 50 points!”: Warriors MVP breaks numerous records with his jaw-dropping performance against the Hawks
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Sentinels Valorant Coach : American E-sports Org. Picks Up FaZe Clan Shane "Rawkus" Flaherty As Their New Coach
Next Article
"The Philadelphia 76ers are no.1 in offensive rating and 3-point FG%, despite Ben Simmons being absent": An interesting statistic reveals the Sixers are in a good space amid Simmons' unavailability 
NBA Latest Post
"The Philadelphia 76ers are no.1 in offensive rating and 3-point FG%, despite Ben Simmons being absent": An interesting statistic reveals the Sixers are in a good space amid Simmons' unavailability 
“The Philadelphia 76ers are no.1 in offensive rating and 3-point FG%, despite Ben Simmons being absent”: An interesting statistic reveals the Sixers are in a good space amid Simmons’ unavailability 

According to Tom Haberstroh of Meadowlark Media, the Sixers lead the NBA in offensive ratings…