“Stephen Curry really recorded a double-double with 50 points!”: Warriors MVP breaks numerous records with his jaw-dropping performance against the Hawks

Stephen Curry puts up a scintillating 50-point, 10-assists performance, as GSW defeats the Hawks 127-113 to win their 9th game of the season.

Stephen Curry had the best individual campaign of his life last year. And has picked up this season right where he left off the previous one. The Chef started this new 2021-2022 season by winning the Player of the Week honors for week #1 putting up 31 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists in the first 3 games.

And after a series of a few silent performances, scoring-wise, The 2-time MVP finally showcased his true colors and erupted for a 50-point night.

In the Warriors’ 127-113 win over the Hawks on Monday night, Steph was absolutely remarkable. With an extremely efficient 50/47.4/100 shooting split, the 7-time All-Star recorded his first-ever 50-point, 10-assists, 7-rebounds near triple-double performance. And with the help of his marvelous outing, GSW has now won their 5th straight game, sitting on the top-most position in the West, with a league-best 9-1 record.

STEPH CURRY 🔥

50 PTS, 10 AST, 9 3PT, 7 REB in 35 MINS! pic.twitter.com/gKUILacXrQ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 9, 2021

Also Read: NBA Twitter stunned as KAT knocks down a tough half-court jumper to force OT

Recording the 1st 50-point game of this season, The Baby-Faced Assassin has managed to find himself in the history books yet again while breaking several records.

Stephen Curry shatters several records with his outstanding 50-point game

Monday’s night performance was Curry’s 10th 50-point game, making him only the third player in franchise history to do so. He still trails legends Rick Barry (14) and Wilt Chamberlain (105) on this reputable list. While Curry might surpass Barry in the near future, chasing Wilt for the same will be a lost cause.

Steph Curry is the third Warriors player in franchise history with 10+ 50-point games. 10 — Steph

14 — Rick Barry

105 — Wilt (lol) pic.twitter.com/46mAV3Qz7W — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 9, 2021

With an efficient shooting night, SC30 is now the only player in the last 25 years to have a +/- of +30 or better while recording 50+ points and 10+ assists.

Stephen Curry of the @warriors is the only NBA player in the last 25 years to have 50+ points, 10+ assists and a plus-minus of +30 or better in a single game. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) November 9, 2021

What was even more terrific about Curry’s historic night was the fact that he managed to put up such a spectacular show in only 35 minutes of action. This makes him only the second player in the past 4 decades, alongside James Harden, to have 50+ points and 10+ assists in 35 minutes or fewer.

Age is just a number for the Warriors leader

At age 33 years and 240 days old, the shooting maestro has now surpassed Chamberlain as the oldest player in NBA history to put up 50 points and 10 assists in a single game.

The oldest player in NBA history with 50+ points and 10+ assists in a single game: Stephen Curry.@UAbasketball || Second Look pic.twitter.com/QhnO72K6Id — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 9, 2021

Michael Jordan (5) is the only player with more 50-point games at age 32 or above than Curry (4). And with the way he has been playing, it surely won’t be long before we see the sharpshooter surpass the Bulls GOAT for the same.

Also Read: SuperSonics legend Gary Payton makes hilarious comment on his son’s athletic ability ahead of Warriors’ win vs Hawks

Stephen Curry has been a gifted offensive talent for the past decade now. Being the prolific scorer he is, even at the age of 33, Steph continues to stun his fans as well as opponents. Knowing the wizardry of Chef Curry, this certainly won’t be his last 50-point game of this season.

Averaging 27.6/6.6/6.6. while leading the best team in the association, there is no doubt the 6-foot-2 guard will be a strong favorite to win the 2022 MVP honors. Clearly, he is showing no sign of slowing down any time soon.