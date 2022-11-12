Jayson Tatum Becomes Youngest to Join the 8000-800 Club, Ahead of the Likes of Stephen Curry

Nov 11, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after making a basket during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics are on a roll. After starting their campaign 4-3, Jayson Tatum and co. seem to have found their rhythm. They’re currently on a five-game winning streak. After defeating the Knicks and the Grizzlies in their recent road trip, Joe Mazzulla’s boys flew back to Boston to prepare for their 2-game homestand.

Coming off a 16-point win against the Detroit Pistons, the Cs looked extremely locked in early in their clash against back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets. Playing some dominant team basketball, the Massachusetts-based franchise never trailed in the entire contest.

Thanks to JT’s 34-point, 8-rebound near-double-double outing, Boston won the one-sided affair 131-112.

JT continues to impress and earns tonight’s @Gatorade Player of the Game honors pic.twitter.com/I0QBG12N5F — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 12, 2022

Jayson Tatum etches his name into the history books

It was a night to remember for Tatum. The former Duke Blue Devil not only managed to help his squad win their 5th straight game, but he also found himself making some history.

As the forward scored his 17th point of the night, he reached the 8,000-career points milestone.

At 24 years and 253 days, the 3-time All-Star became the youngest player in franchise history to do so.

Jayson Tatum tonight became the 1st player in Celtics history to reach 8,000 points before turning 25. Youngest Celtics to reach 8,000 PTS:

1. Jayson Tatum (24y, 253d)

2. Antoine Walker (25y, 115d)

3. Paul Pierce (25y, 150d)

4. Larry Bird (27y, 44d)

5. Dave Cowens (27y, 78d) pic.twitter.com/VKTWSvd1cf — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) November 12, 2022

JT also becomes the youngest player in league history to record 8,000 career points as well as 800 three-pointers knocked down.

Jayson Tatum is now officially the youngest player in NBA history to reach: ➼ 8,000 Points

➼ 800 3PM One of many records to be broken for JT pic.twitter.com/BoCaWlzIiA — HOOPS EMPIRE (@HoopsEmpire_) November 12, 2022

A few notable players that follow Tatum – are Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Devin Booker, among many others.

Where does Stephen Curry rank in this list?

There is no doubt that Stephen Curry is one of the game’s greatest offensive threats. The Warriors leader has managed to knock down more than 20,000 career points and 3,000 three-pointers. However, as surprising as it sounds, Curry doesn’t even rank in the top 25 on this list.

Seems shocking, doesn’t it?

The Baby-Faced Assassin wasn’t always the superstar he is today. During his initial days in the league, the shifty guard sustained several injuries early on in his career, because of which he missed out on a majority of his third season.

Curry only managed to reach the 8,000-800 club during his 6th professional season, after turning 26 years in age.

It goes to show, just how impressive a feat Jayson Tatum has managed to achieve.

