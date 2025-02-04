“Thank God, I Just Bought a Crib Too”: Anthony Edwards ‘Scared’ After Mavericks Traded 25 Y/O Luka Doncic

Feb 3, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) prepares to play the Sacramento Kings before the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks’ shocking trade of Luka Doncic has permeated the league with uncertainty. Anthony Edwards joked about the same after losing to the Sacramento Kings in Minnesota.

“That’s crazy,” the three-time All-Star commented. “They traded probably the best scorer in the NBA at 25. He didn’t know about it. So, there’s a lot more digging somebody got to do to find out why he got traded. ‘Cause you don’t just trade him at 25. He just went to the Finals.”

Interestingly, fans pointed to the Timberwolves as another franchise that blew up their core after making their deepest Playoff run in years. However, in Minnesota’s case, trading Karl Anthony-Towns allowed them to go all-in on their cornerstone, Edwards.

As a young superstar leading his own franchise though, Ant-Man sympathized with Doncic’s situation. “I feel bad for Luka, man. I saw something on YouTube that said he just bought a crib and everything in Dallas. So, that sucks man, that sucks,” Ant said during a locker room interview.

It was former Maverick Chandler Parsons who revealed the news on his podcast. The Slovenian superstar reportedly paid $15 million to purchase a new home just one week before his shocking trade. While the report hasn’t been independently confirmed, it just adds to the controversy surrounding the Mavs’ inexplicable decision.

Edwards was also wary of what a move like this signals to the league. The Olympic gold medalist touched on how Doncic’s trade has affected the notion of ‘untouchable’ players, bringing his own status into question. “I’m scared,” he joked.

“Tim [Connelly], if you’re gonna trade me, let me know dawg. When Luka got traded, anybody is able to get traded at that point.”

However, when reporters told him that Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch reiterated his confidence in Ant recently, the 23-year-old breathed a sigh of relief. “Thank God, I just bought a crib too,” Edwards quipped.

Anthony Edwards on Luka Doncic getting traded: "I'm scared… Tim, if you're gonna trade me let me know dawg" LMAO pic.twitter.com/gcWUjeEhYE — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 4, 2025

Maybe it was the anxiety created by Doncic’s trade that motivated Edwards to suit up against the Kings. He missed his first game of the season on Saturday night due to an unspecified illness.

The high-flying shooting guard remained ‘questionable’ on Minnesota’s injury report yesterday and even though he played for 38 minutes last night, he certainly wasn’t in full form.

Ant-Man scored 21 points on 21 shots, recording 30% efficiency from three-point range and 33% from the field in the 114-116 home loss.

It’s unlikely that he has anything to worry about though. Barring a true point guard, Finch has built Minnesota’s roster to support Ant’s skill-set and there have been no whispers of discontentment within the franchise.

The Timberwolves superstar won’t get a look at the Anthony Davis-led Mavericks any time soon as they have already played all three of their regular season matchups.

However, Edwards will get the opportunity to share his sympathies with Luka Doncic in person when he takes on the Lakers at home on the 27th of February.