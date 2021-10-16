“That boy Steven Adams is real!”: When Charles Barkley professed his love for the New Zealand big man during series against Warriors 

Charles Barkley showed Steven Adams love during the Oklahoma City Thunder’s series against the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Charles Barkley seems to have a ton of grizzled big men on his radar for a while now as his love for New Zealand center, Steven Adams, came out during a segment in 2016. Barkley, as many know, was one of the toughest players to have stepped foot on NBA hardwood.

After all, they didn’t call Charles Barkley the ‘Round Mound of Rebound’ for nothing. So, it makes sense that Chuck is infatuated with guys who display a similar level of grit when out on the floor. Steven Adams is someone who’s just what’s needed when the physicality in a game is about to increase.

He isn’t all too versatile on the offensive end of the floor but like Enes Kanter, his touch around the rim is incredible. Not to mention that he’s perhaps the strongest player in the NBA given just how much he’s been lauded for other players in the league for his hard screens.

Charles Barkley expresses his love for Steven Adams.

The 2016 Playoffs didn’t particularly see Steven Adams go off as he averaged a respectable 10 and 10 while shooting 61% from the field. His last game of the season, which was Game 7 between the Warriors and the Thunder, saw him go 4-11 from the field and have merely 9 points.

His performances in these Playoffs however, seemed to have caught the eye of Charles Barkley. The Suns legend took to NBAonTNT to profess his love for the ‘Big Kiwi’, calling him ‘the real deal’.

Some massive praise from Charles Barkley of Steven Adams! #GSWvsOKC pic.twitter.com/OLKljLUkcE — Radio Hauraki (@RadioHaurakiNZ) May 31, 2016

Steven Adams would have the best years of his career in OKC after Kevin Durant’s departure, while being Russell Westbrook’s go-to guy to dish off in the paint. Fast-forward to present day and he’s contributing on both ends of the floor for the Memphis Grizzlies.