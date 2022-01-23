Basketball

“That Carmelo Anthony was a sh*tty defender and ball hog”: George Karl continually took shots at the Lakers star despite not coaching him for over 10 years

“That Carmelo Anthony was a sh*tty defender and ball hog”: George Karl continually took shots at the Lakers star despite not coaching him for over 10 years
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"Kanye West is trying to put his differences with Michael Jordan behind him!": The Rap icon is trying to persuade the Bulls legend for a business venture
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“That Carmelo Anthony was a sh*tty defender and ball hog”: George Karl continually took shots at the Lakers star despite not coaching him for over 10 years
“That Carmelo Anthony was a sh*tty defender and ball hog”: George Karl continually took shots at the Lakers star despite not coaching him for over 10 years

George Karl couldn’t get enough of the Carmelo Anthony slander as he called the Lakers…