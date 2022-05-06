“That definitely had a very racist connotation”: Draymond Green addresses Mad Dog’s ‘Shut up and play’ comments

Warriors point forward Draymond Green breaks his silence over Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo’s ‘Shut up and play’ comments.

Recently, things got heated on ESPN’s popular show First Take, courtesy of Chris Russo’s comments on Warriors superstar Draymond Green. Addressing the former DPOY’s showing the finger to the crowd as he left the arena with a bloody face, Russo made his disinterest in the matter evident.

“Shut up and play, will ya please? America is tired of Draymond Green and I deal with him constantly,” said Mad Dog. “The fans, San Francisco fans different story. Oh, they (other NBA fans) are so tired of this. Be quiet and play.”

Mad Dog’s comments didn’t sit well with former NBA player turned analyst JJ Redick, who clapped back at the former’s comments, earning the support of Draymond himself on Twitter.

JJ sent the clown back to the Circus! https://t.co/VtTaPFkqYh — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 4, 2022

Redick has been earning a lot of praise for his rebuttal against Mad Dog’s comments from many circles in the media, including NBA players. On the other hand, Russo has been facing the heat for his comments, which many felt had a racist undertone to them.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Draymond Green addressed the subject, talking about how the landscape of media was changing, and false narratives would no longer be tolerated.

Draymond Green slams Chris Russo’s ‘Shut up and play’ comments.

It’s no secret that Draymond is one of the most vocal athletes in all American sports today. The three-time NBA champion doesn’t mince his words, often landing him in trouble. Nevertheless, Green has established a loyal fan following with his high basketball IQ and leadership skills.

Hoop fans wait eagerly for new episodes of his podcast to drop and gain his insights on the game. Thus it was only a matter of time before Green addressed Mad Dogg’s controversial remarks during a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take.

“He (Mad Dog) goes on TV and says America is tired of Draymond Green. He then proceeds to say, ‘Shut up and play.’ I’m not one to pull a race card very often because I think we all know the role race play in the world we live in but that definitely had a very racist connotation. Those ‘Shut up and play/dribble’ days are long gone, we don’t listen to that anymore, we don’t wanna hear it anymore.”

Green added,

“The landscape of media is about to change, you will no longer be allowed to sit there and say what you want, you will no longer be allowed to put out these false narratives, you will no longer be able to not know what you’re talking about and we’re going to listen to you, those days are gone.”

“You know why? cause we have guys like JJ Redick, who’s done it, who speaks it, who knows how to speak on any different topic, who’s not afraid to shut an idi*t up.”

While Russo might have not meant anything racist by his comments, there is a reason why Draymond has a successfully running podcast and an analyst gig with TNT.

Though critiquing a player’s performance is no offense, analysts often tend to cross the line by making personal remarks.