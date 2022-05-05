“JJ Redick sent the clown – Chriss Russo, back to the Circus”: Draymond Green appreciates former Mavericks sharpshooter for showing ESPN analyst his place

Draymond Green losing his cool and being overly animated in the Warriors – Grizzlies series is a hot subject for media debate, and it’s so ironic.

The Warriors who had a close win against the Grizzlies in game 1 had a forgetful shooting night in Memphis yesterday, shooting a dismal 18.4% of their attempted threes. Not only that, the Dubs also saw two of their primary defenders in Draymond Green and Gary Payton Jr. suffer from injuries.

Draymond went to the locker room after getting hit in the face with an elbow, and sent a message to Grizzlies fans (via @BealeStBearsFS)pic.twitter.com/N3KFGYrMFo — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 4, 2022

While Dillon Brooks bodied Payton Jr. in a risky play, Green received a blow to his face while contesting for a rebound. After the blow, Dray was understandably headed out to the locker room.

But while Green was leaving for the locker room, Grizzlies fans certainly didn’t hold back, booing the Warriors’ forward. The 2016 DPOY meanwhile, flipped off Memphis fans, showing off his middle finger to the crowd.

Chris Russo questions the actions of Draymond Green, JJ Reddick destroys him for it

Draymond’s latest antics against the Memphis crowd certainly have been a big topic of discussion all around. From NBA Twitter to even ESPN’s First Take, Green made headlines all over. In the First Take, sports radio host Chris Russo was super-critical of Green and questioned the 33-year-old’s outspoken behavior angling toward the “shut up and play” rhetoric.

Former Clippers’ sharpshooter JJ Reddick, though, wasn’t the biggest fan of Russo’s comments. In his rebuttal, Reddick defended his fellow NBA star and claimed that players like Green holding back their personality will be a shame for the game. Green certainly appreciated Reddick. In a recent tweet, Green wrote, “JJ sent the clown back to the Circus!”

JJ sent the clown back to the Circus! https://t.co/VtTaPFkqYh — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 4, 2022

The segment is named “Problem with how Draymond has carried himself?” Come on now, ESPN survives on that drama. How funny and ironic is it that drama seekers like Chris “the mad dog” Russo in presence of his highness Stephen A. Smith is suggesting Green shut up? JJ put him in his place so well.

The first two games between the Grizzlies and the Warriors have been a spectacle. While the Dubs did see some decent performances for the first game, Grizzlies’ superstar Ja Morant put on a show in Game 2.

Even the crowd in Memphis has been incredible in creating a tense environment for the visitors. As the match goes to Chase Center, expect the same level of intensity from the Warriors’ crowd.

Draymond Green meanwhile will hope to step up for the Warriors in game 3. With the series tied at 1-1, the next two games can be a big decider for the series.