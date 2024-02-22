“That Gets Tens of Millions of Engagements”: JJ Redick Questions the NBA Ecosystem Following Viral Comment on Bucks Coach Doc Rivers

On Wednesday, retired NBA star JJ Redick went on a rant about basketball fans and analysts indulging in drama rather than learning the sport’s nuances. It kicked off on Tuesday’s episode of First Take with the former Philadelphia 76ers guard calling out Doc Rivers for his lack of accountability after the Milwaukee Bucks head coach blamed the players for their embarrassing loss to the injury-riddled Memphis Grizzlies. Redick’s takedown of Rivers went viral and became the talk of the town.

On Wednesday, Redick returned to First Take to rant about how his comments about Rivers went viral and analysts would rather talk about that than the sport itself. Redick claimed his time as an analyst would be better served if he spoke about the Pelicans’ improvement as a team over their last ten games with forward Zion Williamson as the primary ball-handler but won’t do it because an analytical video like that won’t garner views. However, it was different when he called out Rivers. He said,

“I wanna call out a coach yesterday. Oh, that gets tens of millions of engagements. That’s the ecosystem we live in. So do fans actually want to be educated or not?”

