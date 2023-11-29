“That Shows He Didn’t Do Anything”: Swamped In Allegations, Josh Giddey Playing NBA Games Has Andrew Schulz Feeling ‘Optimistic’ About His Situation

Josh Giddey has been trending on social media for the past few days now, and all for the wrong reasons. Photos and videos flooded social media that got everyone to accuse the Oklahoma City Thunder star of being in an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

Personalities from the basketball community have given their two cents on the topic. The same issue is also being discussed outside the world of basketball. On the most recent episode of “Flagrant,” a comedian-run podcast, Andrew Schulz and the panel had an in-depth discussion about Josh Giddey’s case.

After cracking a few jokes about the topic, Schulz explained how he believed that there was a possibility that Giddey didn’t do anything illegal. According to the 40-year-old comedian, the Aussie guard suiting up for the very next matchup makes him believe that the latter “didn’t do anything.”

“He played the next night… To me, that shows that he didn’t do anything… This is my suspicion, they (front office) come to him, they go ‘Yo, what the f**k is going on?’ And he goes ‘I didn’t know’… They vet the actual age and then they go ‘technically he didn’t do anything illegal, he can play’.”

The age of consent in Oklahoma is 16 years. Schulz is of the opinion that, with the “underage” girl’s age unknown, it was possible that no illegal activities occurred. Had it been illegal, the 6ft 8” youngster would be in jail and not be playing basketball.

Further emphasizing the topic from Thunder’s front office perspective, Schulz said, “The organization is like ‘even though this is the creepiest, f**king disgusting thing that you’re out here, hooking up with high school girls, technically it’s not illegal. Therefore, we can’t ban him, we can’t put him in jail. He’s gonna play.’”

Andrew Bogut believes that the girl lied to Josh Giddey about her age

Josh Giddey did not miss out on any games despite the accusation. Not only did the pass-first guard suit up for the contest against the Philadelphia 76ers, but he also took on the floor tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Andrew Schulz could be correct, as the OKC franchise is allowing the 21-year-old to play until any concrete evidence is found.

Andrew Bogut, a longtime Australian basketball legend, also spoke about the topic surrounding his fellow countrymen. On his podcast, Bogut put light on the possibility that the girl in question could’ve lied to Giddey about her age. However, at no point did the 2015 NBA Champ justify Giddey’s actions.

“I don’t think this is that from what I understand. If I’m wrong I’ll come back and apologize, I don’t think it is that. I think the girl was younger. From what I understand is, the girl in question has lied about her age and said that she was of age at the time,” Bogut explained.

Everyone can finally stop speculating and give their two cents about the same once the league gives out a statement on the matter.