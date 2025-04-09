Andrew Schulz Jokes Donald Trump’s Tariffs Made the Market Crash Faster Than Conor McGregor

Comedian Andrew Schulz is the latest high-profile celebrity to hit out at UFC star Conor McGregor over his admitted drug use- this time tying him to current President Donald Trump.

Schulz, a long-time podcast host and standup comedian is an avid UFC and pro wrestling fan to boot. The New Yorker has hosted many a fighter on his hit podcast, Flagrant.

As for McGregor, the fighter-turned-fleeting-politician has hit the headlines this month for his actions outside of combat. Announcing his plans to return for the office of President of the Republic of Ireland, the 36-year-old remains sternly confident in his belief.

However, this claim has fallen on deaf ears in his home country, with nearly every Oireachtas member shutting him down. Notably, many have questioned his suitability for the largely ambassadorial role. McGregor has also come under fire for his many videos of partying and a perceived reliance on substance abuse.

In fact, as Trump’s new tariffs continue to crash the economy, Schulz compared it to McGregor finding himself at a party with an abundance of cocaine.

“Hello, everybody. The stock market is nosediving faster than Conor McGregor at a Colombian cookout,” Schulz said on his podcast this week.

Earlier last week, the US President announced he was going to issue heavy tariffs on all trading partners across the globe to ensure there was no trade deficit.

“We have deficits with almost every country, not every country, but almost, and we’re going to change it,” the President told reporters, claiming that the whole ordeal was unfair to the American people.

It should be noted that a trade deficit is not a bad thing. Essentially, a trade deficit is created when a country becomes a hub for foreign investment.

The US dollar acts as a global reserve currency, creating a strong demand, which makes other countries export goods to America in exchange for the currency.

So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the US market looks to be crashing, as Schulz pointed out. And as far as the McGregor comparison is concerned, that seems rather reasonable as well.

McGregor admits cocaine use

Long-rumored to partake in recreational drug use, McGregor confirmed that speculation late last year. Standing a civil trial for s*xual assault last December, the Crumlin striker admitted to using cocaine on the night of the incident. McGregor would later be found civilly liable for that assault dating back to 2018.

And just over the weekend, more speculation followed regarding the striker’s use of recreational drugs. Attending an afterparty in Dubai, McGregor was seen donning a pair of boxing gloves whilst dancing.

The former UFC champion drew even more accusations in his pre-fight promo for the BKFC. Barking and shouting into a microphone, McGregor appeared agitated and bit down hard on a newly-launched Notorious cigar during his promo.

Furthermore, UFC caller Joe Rogan has also voiced his concerns about the Irish fighter. Claiming the Dubliner was too happy partying and consuming cocaine to fight again, the Jersey native is doubtful if he will ever compete in the future.

“I don’t know if Conor’s ever going to fight again,” Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Speaking his mind on the assault case, Rogan added, “I know his version of it, and her (Nikita Hand’s) version of it, and what played out in the court, but the reality is that guy’s partying, and he’s partying real hard, and he talked about it in the court case.”

“He was talking about cocaine. That was the whole thing: ‘We were doing cocaine, we were f*cking.’ He likes coke”, Rogan said, sounding profoundly disappointed.