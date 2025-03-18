Shannon Sharpe Gives Interesting Explanation on Why He Doesn’t Watch Sports With the Sound On

Feb 2, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Shannon Sharpe during red carpet arrivals for the NFL Honors show at the Fox Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Shannon Sharpe’s transition from being a Hall of Fame tight end to one of the most uniquely entertaining voices in sports media has been seamless, to say the least. Whether it was debating Skip Bayless on Undisputed, teaming up with Stephen A. Smith on First Take, or launching his own Club Shay Shay podcast, he has consistently delivered sharp insights, unfiltered opinions, and undeniable charisma.

Naturally, many over the years have wondered how the Nightcap host has managed to stay fresh and relevant with his takes. Well, it turns out he has a rather unique way of honing his craft—one that left comedian Andrew Schulz completely stunned.

In the latest episode of Club Shay Shay, Sharpe told his guest that he mutes the TV while watching football—or any sport, for that matter. While most sports analysts rely on commentary and broadcast narratives to shape their takes, the three-time Super Bowl winner takes the exact opposite approach to stand out with his own analysis.

“I don’t watch sports with the sound,” Sharpe asserted confidently.

Schulz, taken aback, immediately questioned him, “Wait, really? No… Why?”

“Because I don’t want the broadcast to influence what I’m gonna say,” Sharpe explained. “For example, when I’m watching a football game, there’s no sound”

Interestingly enough, Sharpe’s peculiar habit found a taker in Andrew Schulz. The comic, known for his razor-sharp wit in his works like Schulz Saved America, surprisingly found a connection between Sharpe’s method and his own creative process in stand-up.

“This is so interesting! When I’m creating a set—like when I’m creating my hour—I don’t watch any stand-up because I don’t want it to influence me at all,” he insightfully revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Club Shay Shay (@clubshayshay)

That said, while Schulz seemed impressed by his interviewer’s unique approach, he couldn’t stop himself from taking a few jabs. “Do you put music on with it? Do you put a podcast on with it?” Schulz asked. And Shannon replied, “No, just watching in silence.”

This was the final straw for the comic. He couldn’t believe what he was hearing. “Just watching in silence… like a serial killer?!” he joked. The ace sportscaster didn’t back down, however, as he revealed that it’s not just sports—he watches everything in silence now.

“It’s gotten so bad—I watch all stuff like that now. I watch regular TV the same way,” Sharpe admitted.

Schulz was even more in disbelief—“So you’re watching Severance with no sound?!”

Sharpe, unfazed with his guest’s amazement, replied in an affirmative. “Yeah, I mean… a lot of stuff I watch without sound.”

While the jury is still out on whether Shannon Sharpe’s methods make him a genius or a madman, one thing’s for sure—he takes his craft very seriously.