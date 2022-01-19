“Giannis Antetokounmpo’s foot just happened to be in the way”: Kyrie Irving accuses the 2021 Finals MVP for making a dirty play against him in the playoffs

Nets superstar Kyrie Irving puts shade on Giannis Antetokounmpo after accusing Portland’s Nassir Little of intentionally trying to injure him.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday to make it their 6th loss in 9 games. After the game, the point guard spoke about the injury that kept him out of the final three games in last year’s series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kyrie Irving hasn’t forgotten about the injury that he suffered on his right ankle in last year’s playoff series against the Bucks. It was just last week that he had an injury scare after Blazers’ Nassir Little’s dive on a loose ball where he ended up colliding with Irving’s left ankle. To Nets’ relief, the result was just a sprain.

Also Read: “Got y’all a championship and motherf***ers still ungrateful”: Kyrie Irving calls out heckling courtside Cavaliers fans who tried putting the guard off his game

The injury occurred in Game-4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, with the Nets leading the series 2-1. It was midway through the second quarter when Irving was underneath the basket. He jumped up to shoot the ball, while Giannis Antetokounmpo rushed over to get the rebound.

The Bucks’ forward found his foot under Irving, who was still in the air. And when the point guard came down, his right ankle landed awkwardly on Antetokounmpo’s foot.

Following Kai’s injury, already short of James Harden, the Nets lost the series in 7 games. They surely would have had better a chance had everyone stayed healthy to support Kevin Durant.

Kyrie Irving believes Giannis Antetokounmpo intentionally injured him

In the post-game presser after 107-114 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Irving discussed many topics. They included his vaccination stance, Kevin Durant’s injury, and the subject we are discussing. He used finger quotes when he said Giannis Antetokounmpo’s foot “just happened to be in the way.”

Irving doesn’t clearly believe that it was an accident by the 2-time MVP. Although he and the Nets could’ve had a better chance at getting past the Bucks had Kyrie not have suffered that injury, his accusation on the Greek international is insane.

Also Read: “Do this for me, just let Dwyane Wade be the first here”: Gary Payton on how he sold Shaquille O’Neal on letting Flash be the main guy in the 2006 Miami Heat team

Antetokounmpo is the last player that would injure another player intentionally. Fans still love Kyrie for his basketball even after his absurd conspiracy theories, but it won’t be long before he fends off most of the fans by attacking one of the most humble guys in the game.