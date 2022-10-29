“That’s Some Serious LeBricking!”: Skip Bayless Mocks LeBron James for Poor 3-Point Shooting in His 20th Season

FS1’s Skip Bayless continues to attack LeBron James and his Lakers as they fall to the Wolves, recording an 0-5 start to the season

The Los Angeles Lakers cannot seem to find a single win this season. Having played five games so far, the Lakers have come close on several occasions, but they lack the conviction to go out there and seal the games.

LeBron James, who is playing his 20th season in the NBA, is leading the team in scoring and assists. He had 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals as the Lakers lost to the Timberwolves 111-102.

The Lakers have been facing shooting woes, leading them to struggle on the offensive end. They are dead last in the league in both offensive rating and three-point shooting. Tonight was no different. They shot just 41% from the field and 31% from the deep.

This resulted in Skip Bayless taking yet another shot at the King.

Also Read: “Russell Westbrook lost his shoe mid-game but didn’t stop playing”: NBA Twitter Erupts With Hilarious Reactions

Skip Bayless berates LeBron James for his poor shooting from 3s

This is not the kind of start LeBron would’ve hoped for in his 20th season in the NBA. The Lakers kicked off the season with five straight losses. On top of that, the team cannot find a way out of the mess they put themselves in.

Tonight, LeBron had 28 points on 1/6 shooting from the deep. Skip Bayless used it as a chance to come after the King.

LeBron James went 1-6 from three, dropping him to 10-41 through 5 games. That’s 24%. That’s some serious LeBricking. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 29, 2022

This builds on the woes the King is already facing. This season, he’s shooting 44.5% from the field, which is the lowest since his rookie season. He’s shooting 24.4% from the deep, which is the lowest in his career. On top of that, he’s turning the ball over 4.4 times a game, which is yet again, a career-high.

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo Trails Only LeBron James, As Bucks are on Cruise Control

LBJ and the Lakers need to take a minute to figure this out, or else they may end up with the worst record, and the Pelicans might secure Victor Wembanyama.

Skip Bayless keeps blaming LeBron for everything

The Lakers have a terrible start, and everyone knows it. Several factors are behind the same, and it’s no singular entity’s fault. However, Skip Bayless keeps finding reasons to blame the King.

For someone who’s playing at age 37(almost 38), in their 20th season, LeBron is playing brilliantly. However, Skip keeps mocking him and assigning him Lion’s share of the blame. This makes no sense. The Lakers have two other All-Stars in Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. They both need to step up and take the load off LeBron’s shoulders, instead of making him clean up after their messes.

Also Read: Juan Toscano-Anderson Who Played Alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson Ranks Russell Westbrook Among Top 5/3 Teammates

We’ll have to wait and see what the Lakers do and whether they can find a way out of this mess or not.