“Stephen Curry Shoulda Had Mine”: Andre Iguodala Strongly Justifying His Finals MVP Amid Retirement Reports Resurfaces

November 10, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Andre Iguodala (9) against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner made an appearance on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast earlier in the summer. The star-studded panel discussed a variety of different topics. At one point in the near-two-hour episode, Iggy spoke about Stephen Curry deserving his 2015 Finals MVP award.

Advertisement

Andre Iguodala won the Finals MVP in 2015 after the Golden State Warriors defeated the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. However, there’s been an ongoing debate making a case for Stephen Curry to be the recipient of the laurel. While talking on the podcast, Iggy addressed those takes. After Trevor Ariza reassured Iguodala about his Finals MVP win, the 39-year-old was ultimately satisfied and gave himself a pat on the back.

Even though the podcast was released back in August, ClutchPoints posted a snippet on X (formerly “Twitter”) on the day Dre retired from the NBA.

Advertisement

Andre Iguodala believes Stephen Curry could’ve won the 2015 Finals MVP

Andre Iguodala began his take by stating that Stephen Curry could’ve been the winner of the 2015 Finals MVP. However, the 6ft 6” swingman then revealed what Trevor Ariza told him. After receiving the much-needed vote of confidence from Ariza, the 2012 All-Star felt much more comfortable with how things went.

“Steph shoulda had mine. Like, I don’t really care. I think Steph shoulda had it. But then, I’m talking to Trevor Ariza and he’s like ‘Bro, you bugging! Don’t ever say that ever again’… ‘Yo dawg, we were in Houston and we knew if you played well, y’all were gonna beat us… I’m in Houston and we can’t get past y’all cause you’. I’m like ‘Man, Steph is cooking’. He was like ‘No bro, if you’re having a good game we can’t win’… I knew exactly what I did in that series, so yeah it’s where it’s supposed to be. At the house,” Iguodala said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1715422743259468215?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There are still many pundits and enthusiasts who would argue that Steph deserved to win the Finals MVP. With Curry being the leader of the Golden State Warriors, people tend to overlook Iguodala’s efforts.

Yes, Curry’s stat line looks far better than Iggy’s. But the fact of the matter remains that Andre received his recognition for preventing LeBron James from snatching the series away from the Warriors.

Advertisement

Iguodala retired from the league after 19 seasons

Andre Iguodala played a crucial role in the Bay Area side’s 2015 win. When the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson weren’t able to find their rhythm, he stepped up big time. Apart from playing some great defense on LeBron, Iguodala put up 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4 assists as the GSW won 4-2.

Iggy has had a respectable career. The man won four Championships and was selected to an All-Star Game and two All-Defensive Teams. And after spending 19 years as a pro in the NBA, he finally decided that 39 was the perfect age for him to retire.

Immediately after hanging up his boots, Iguodala’s first post-retirement move was to pivot to Tech as a founder of a $200,000,000 VC fund. It is pretty safe to say that Iguodala wants to keep at the grind even after the end of a successful career.