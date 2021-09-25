“LeBron James is the best player in the world, not me”: Giannis Antetokounmpo gives the Lakers superstar his flowers despite winning the Bucks a title

Giannis Antetokounmpo admits that LeBron James is still the best player in the world and has guy like Kevin Durant and Steph Curry over himself.

The 2021 NBA season saw Giannis Antetokounmpo propel himself into the ‘top 15 all time’ conversation as he led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship in 50 years at the age of 26. This past season also saw LeBron James show a significant sign of slowing down as he could not carry and Anthony Davis-less Lakers squad past the first round.

In comparison, LeBron James in 2018 took a Cleveland Cavaliers team that finished 14th in the East in 2019 to the NBA Finals a year prior. It seems as though at 37 years of age, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar may not be in his prime any long.

Giannis however, believes this to not be true as he recently stated several players, including LeBron, are all better than him in the NBA.

Giannis shows off his humility by putting several NBA superstars above him.

Despite winning three MVP trophies in a row (two regular season ones and a Finals MVP), Giannis does not believe he’s the best player in the world. In fact, he’s put everybody from Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard to even Anthony Davis above him in terms of who the best in the world is.

“I’m not the best player in the world. I’m telling you, I’m not. KD, LeBron, Kawhi, Luka, Curry, AD might be. I am not. I’m still hunting the all-time greats. LeBron is still the best player in the world,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo.

During this interview of his, ‘The Greek Freak’ also claimed that he was in no shape to play Game 1 of the NBA Finals due to his hyperextended knee.

“It wasn’t a miracle. If you work hard, don’t drink, don’t smoke, you work hard for 8-9 years. I shouldn’t have played Game 1 of the NBA Finals. I was in a lot of pain. I’m still hurting, but I’ll be okay.”