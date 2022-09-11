“That’s a demonic shirt, Kawhi Leonard!”: Clippers superstar returns with his off-beat fashion once again and Twitter can’t get enough

NBA Twitter can’t handle itself as Clippers star Kawhi Leonard makes yet another hilarious fashion choice

We miss Kawhi Leonard on the basketball court.

When he is at his best, he is one of those players that you would hate to play against, but couldn’t love more if they were on your sides.

While he is starting to show some level of emotion while playing the sport (hallelujah!), at its core, this man’s game couldn’t be more fundamentally based in well… fundamentals.

He’s a hard-nosed defender that will hound the opposite team’s best player, humiliating them in any way he wants. And on the offensive end, he’ll either pull up to display his elite mid-range game, or he’s coming into the lane to yam the ball right on your noggin. And with the way he is now, he’s going to let you know about it too.

Speaking of Kawhi letting people know about things though, off late he has been announcing his off-beat fashion sense too.

Wondering what we mean?

Allow us to explain.

NBA Twitter has a field day with Kawhi Leonard’s newest t-shirt

Now, Kawhi Leonard has clearly been experimenting a little bit with what clothes he wears, and how he wears them.

Just last off-season, the man rocked this hoodie.

You might say that while the hoodie is different it’s nothing weird. And you’d be right to say that.

The weirdness starts right here.

And as we said, NBA Twitter had an absolute field day with it.

Demon shirt. These celebrities, athletes, and those with money. Why none of them are clean?!!! — YNWA 213 (@Megaprikibalz) September 11, 2022

It’s a white shirt what’s funny — WorldWide (@Widelakers) September 11, 2022

Lebron owns him — ⁹⁹Txrret 🏴‍☠️ (@AbzSemtex) September 11, 2022

Proof right there my guy is on another level… you can definitely see this guy is in touch with his consciousness and meditates 🧘‍♀️ a lot… love him even more now… — Sean Odom (@smartbeatz) September 11, 2022

All we will say is, keep going, Kawhi Leonard.

We can’t wait for the next installment of this hilarious mini-series.

