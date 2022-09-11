“Chemistry is 2+2=10”: Dennis Rodman’s hilarious reply on chemistry with Michael Jordan and Bulls being overrated

Bulls legend Dennis Rodman had a hilarious response when asked about the ‘chemistry’ on the roster.

The name Dennis Rodman was synonymous with the name controversy during the 90s era in the NBA. The Bulls legend was not your quintessential superstar playing according to the public perception of the ideal role model. Contrary, Rodman played the role of a bad boy with utmost realism.

Whether it was his notorious trips to Las Vegas or publicized affair with pop legend Madonna, The Worm was always in the headlines. Categorized as eerie by many, Rodman had many shades to his character. Thus the veteran forward made more if not equal noise in his off-court life.

The five-time champion evidently didn’t mix well with others and followed an anti-authority approach. Thus was at the receiving end of numerous feuds and suspensions. However, Rodman was the perfect source for media outlets to boost their ratings/viewership, courtesy of his eccentric personality.

An example of this being when a reporter asked Rodman if the chemistry on the Bulls roster was overrated, to which the two-time All-Star had a bewildering response.

Dennis Rodman hilariously explains the term chemistry.

It won’t be wrong to call Rodman one of the most distinctive players in the NBA. The Worm brought a skill-set that none possessed. While he had minimal contributions on the offensive end, the veteran forward was a lethal weapon on the defense, courtesy of his ability to collect rebounds.

The Worm’s unpredictable nature was often on display, one such instance being his response on if the Bulls’ chemistry was overrated.

“Chemistry is a class you take in high school or college, where you figure out 2 + 2 = 10, or something.”

This isn’t the first instance where the Bulls legend’s uncanny behavior has been on display. Whether it was his unusual wardrobe or coloring his hair, Rodman knew how to create a buzz.

There were only a few who could understand the psyche of Rodman, with Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan being that niche. The Worm confessed how Phil and MJ guided him during his initial years in Chicago.

Rodman’s incorrect explanation of chemistry with a dash of sarcasm was certainly worth a laugh.

