“That’s A Formula To Lose”: Losing Despite Devin Booker’s 62, Kevin Durant Points Out Major Flaws In The Suns’ Game

After winning seven games in a row, the Phoenix Suns were handed their first loss at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. With the team losing 131-133 loss at the hands of the Pacers, even a 62-point performance from Devin Booker could not tip the scale in the favor of the Suns. This led to a disappointed Kevin Durant revealing the major flaw in the Suns’ game plan as he spoke to the media.

Kevin Durant played the second fiddle this game for the Phoenix Suns, given how hot Devin Booker was. But that wasn’t enough for the Suns to continue their winning streak. After the game, Durant told the media, “We’ve got to be more aggressive and make them call the fouls.”

“Yeah, it’s the turnovers, offensive rebounds and they got 20 more shots than us, so that’s a formula to lose right there. No matter how well we shoot, if we got 20 less possessions and they get, what, 20 offensive rebounds, and we turnover 19 times,” added Durant.

Kevin Durant was visibly frustrated with how the Phoenix Suns performed as a team. There were big disparities between the Suns and the Indiana Pacers team as a whole. One of the things that jumped out right away was the rebound difference.

The Suns had a total of 38 rebounds as opposed to Indiana’s 49. But it was the difference in offensive rebounding that really decided the game, as the Suns only had 7 whereas the Pacers had a whopping 21 rebounds for the game.

The Suns had 19 turnovers while the Pacers limited theirs to 12. One of the biggest factors was the total number of shots attempted. The Suns got off 90 shots during the entirety of all four quarters and the Pacers had 109 shot attempts instead.

Despite the loss, Kevin Durant made sure to give Devin Booker’s 62-point performance some recognition. KD said, “Yeah, I mean, this is the second time where he’s had 30 in the first quarter and just being aggressive. Taking what the defense is giving him early on.”

Coming back to KD’s frustration with the team’s overall performance, it is hard to disagree with the player’s statement. The Suns were lackluster in defensive rebounding, giving the Pacers numerous second-chance shots. As any learned NBA mind will tell you, having no grip on defensive rebounding instantly cripples a team before they can even get a chance to counter.

Not to mention, the Pacers’ smart defensive decisions to create turnovers for easy fastbreak chance points. That is something not just Durant but any teammate or coach hates to see on the floor.

Kevin Durant wasn’t the only one frustrated

Kevin Durant wasn’t the only one who was discouraged with the Suns’ 133-131 loss. Devin Booker, who had a night full of highlights too spoke to the media about the game and what went wrong in the final moments.

Booker specifically touched upon the missed foul call on his potential game-winning three in the end. Though he did not say much, the sheer disappointment on Booker’s face spoke volumes as he tried to maintain his focus for the next game.

The Phoenix Suns are currently at the fifth spot in the Western Conference with a 26-19 overall record. After struggling the initial few months, the Suns seem to have brushed off the rust and doubled down on their matchups.

Given the schedule Phoenix has ahead of them, it would be foolish to let one loss come in the way of another potential winning streak. The Suns may have one of the easiest matchups coming in the next week. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if fans get to see a fired-up KD and Booker going off on a nightly basis.