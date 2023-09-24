“That’s An Ugly Suit And You’re A Fat Butt”: Charles Barkley Was Rudely Enlightened On ‘Coaching Vs Criticism’ By Kenny Smith On TNT

May 20, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former NBA player and current TNT television personality Charles Barkley (right) and TNT television personality Kenny Smith (left) prior to game one of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley made quite a name for himself in the NBA. However, he achieved even greater levels of superstardom with Inside The NBA. Here, he formed a special bond and has amazing chemistry with his three co-hosts, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith. So much so, that they’re incredibly comfortable flaming each other. In fact, in one particular segment, ‘The Jet’ roasted The Round Mound of Rebound while teaching him the difference between coaching and criticism.

The roasting always goes both ways. While it may seem to viewers that Chuck and Shaq are the ones who are always targeted, Kenny does get his fair share as well. Barkley in particular had one incredibly good burn for the former Rockets guard. One where he made fun of Smith claiming he was Hakeem Olajuwon’s “water boy”.

Charles Barkley gets roasted while learning the difference between coaching and criticism

On one episode of Inside The NBA, the crew was having a casual discussion about coaching. Having all played in the NBA, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith have had some interesting coaches. However, there were times when the coaching they received probably felt like criticism.

So, with this doubt in his mind, Chuck casually asked Kenny what the difference is between coaching and criticism. It is here that The Jet delivered one of the greatest roasts in TNT history. One that left Barkley educated and giddy with laughter.

Pointing straight at Sir Charles, Kenny took on the role of a coach. He explained that coaching would be telling the Hall of Famer he is out of shape and needs to get better. But, on the other hand, if he told him he was wearing an ugly suit and is a fat butt, that would be criticism. An answer that left Barkley speechless before he burst out laughing.

“Charles you’re out of shape and you need to get better. That’s coaching. But, if I’m just looking at you and go, “Well, that’s an ugly suit and you’re a fat butt!”. That’s criticism.”

It was yet another perfect example of the banter that the crew on Inside The NBA are used to. Not an episode goes by where they don’t find a way to poke fun at each other. And, more often than not, these interactions are both wholesome and hilarious. Fortunately, fans will get to watch this for at least another decade, as they all signed mega deals with TNT, including Chuck, who re-signed for a whopping $100,000,000.

Chuck claims he never knew he was fat until a doctor pointed it out to him

Charles Barkley’s weight is often a topic of discussion on Inside the NBA. Given his size, it’s hard for the rest of the crew not to bring it up every so often. But, what is even more bewildering is the fact that Chuck didn’t know he was fat until a doctor told him about it.

That’s right. According to Chuck, none of his friends ever called him out for being fat. Why? Well, in his opinion, it was because he was paying all the bills. It was only after he visited a trained professional that he understood his situation. Immediately, he was put on a diet and is now expertly managing his weight.

Admittedly, it would have been painful to see the quality of Barkley’s life suffer due to his diet. With this revolutionized eating plan, it’s difficult not to be excited about how much longer the NBA legend will be able to keep working on the set of Inside the NBA.