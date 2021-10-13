“Kevin Durant needs to tell Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated!”: Stephen A Smith talks about how being unvaccinated would hamper the Nets’ goals for the season

ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith talks about why Kyrie Irving needs to take the Covid-19 Vaccine and the role Kevin Durant should play

The Brooklyn Nets have decided on Kyrie Irving and his future. After the statement by GM Sean Marks, we know that they do not want him around as a part-time player. Either he should get vaccinated and join the team as a whole, or don’t play with them at all.

Stephen A Smith has been very vocal about the entire situation since its beginning. Smith talked about trading Kyrie Irving when he originally refused to get vaccinated. Recently, he claimed that the Nets would like to get rid of Kyrie soon, and they’d trade him for a box of cookies if they could. However, things are easier said than done. The trade value for the superstar has gone down, all thanks to him claiming to retire if he’s traded.

Stephen A Smith claims Kyrie Irving should get vaccinated for his teammates

Stephen A Smith took it to his show to discuss Kyrie Irving and the problems he’s causing. As someone who didn’t want to get vaccinated himself, Smith understands the concerns Kyrie has. However, what Smith fails to comprehend is why Kyrie just wouldn’t get vaccinated, and solve all the problems his team is facing.

Taking his own example, Smith said that he had to get jabbed, to keep working on First Take. He did so, not only for ESPN but also for his own personal gains. In the same way, Kyrie should do the same, not only for himself, but for his team, and the chance to win another championship.

Enough is enough already with Kyrie. It’s time to play some damn basketball pic.twitter.com/tIjwsrTqiX — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 13, 2021

Smith believes Kevin Durant should step up, and convince his friend and co-star to give up for the team’s betterment.

While Smith’s approach to the problem isn’t right, but the end solution is correct. Kyrie Irving should surely look at getting his shots, so the team can have a shot at a ring.