“There’s no way I’m leaving my man 7 in Brooklyn”: Kyrie Irving makes it clear he isn’t going to leave Kevin Durant on the Nets by himself

Kyrie Irving claims that he isn’t going to be leaving the Brooklyn Nets, much less leave 7 [Kevin Durant] in Brooklyn.

The summer of 2019 was an offseason of player movement like no other. With guys like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Anthony Davis on the move, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving became the talk of the NBA. The fact that they were ‘slated’ to join the Knicks before both going with the Brooklyn Nets spoke volumes to how the Knicks were perceived by marquee talent.

It has been nearly 3 years since the two joined forces and unfortunately, it hasn’t bore much fruit. Their first together saw Kyrie Irving carry the Nets all alone with KD on the mend with his torn Achilles. The following season saw a hampered James Harden and healthy Kevin Durant lose to the Bucks in 7 in the ECSF.

This season, the Nets were given a break by NYC Mayor, Eric Adams, who lifted the state’s private employer vaccine mandate. Even with Ben Simmons on the mend with a herniated disc, having KD and KAI at full strength will be good enough to beat any team in the Eastern Conference.

Kyrie Irving won’t be leaving Kevin Durant alone on the Brooklyn Nets.

Kyrie Irving has finally broken his few day long media silence and opened up about a few things. He hasn’t spoken to the media since the mandate lifted, with today being the first time he has since new broke.

“It has always been about being comfortable loving where I’m at, and I love it here,” said Kyrie on the prospect of him extending with the Nets this offseason. He continued by saying, “Once that summertime hits, I know that we’ll have some conversations; but there’s no way I can leave my man 7 anywhere.”

Fans have pointed out that Kyrie said that he wouldn’t leave the Cavaliers nor the Celtics and well, we know how that turned out to be.

Irving will earn a base salary around $34 million this 2021-22 NBA season. With him becoming a UFA next summer, he will be up for a contract extension this summer worth around $186 million over 4 years.